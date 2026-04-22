No Tree-Cutting Approvals In Past 5 Years, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Informs NGT In Kashmir College Case
NGT records Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s denial of tree-cutting approvals amid Amar Singh College felling allegations; case proceeds with further hearing scheduled for July 2026.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Srinagar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken on record a response from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) stating that no approvals for tree cutting or removal have been issued within its jurisdiction over the past five years, in a case linked to alleged large-scale felling at Amar Singh College.
The matter is being heard by the tribunal’s Principal Bench in New Delhi in Original Application No. 360/2024, which was initiated suo motu based on a news report published in 2024.
According to the order, the bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Expert Member Dr A. Senthil Vel, and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad recorded that, “Learned Counsel for respondent nos. 6 and 7 submits that reply has been filed yesterday (April 14)." The office is directed to examine and place it on record.”
The tribunal has listed the matter for further hearing on July 2, 2026.
The case has been registered, with the news report itself treated as the applicant. The respondents include the Central Pollution Control Board and other authorities, including the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and local bodies.
Advocate Gautam Singh appeared for the Union Territory of J&K, and advocate Shalabh Gupta appeared for respondent number 3 during the latest hearing; Gupta joined proceedings via video conferencing.
In its reply filed before the tribunal, the SMC clarified that its Tree Authority has not granted permission for cutting, felling, or removal of any trees from the financial year 2020–21 through 2024–25.
The corporation further stated that the Tree Authority, constituted under the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, has not approved any such requests from individuals or government departments during this period.
The affidavit submitted to the tribunal was sworn by SMC Commissioner Faz Lul Haseeb, who affirmed that the information provided is based on official records and that no material facts have been withheld.
The civic body also informed the tribunal that it has already proposed a formal system for processing applications seeking permission for tree felling. This includes a prescribed format and a fee structure, which have been forwarded to the government and are currently under consideration.
The SMC told the tribunal that it would implement the system as soon as it receives approval.
The proceedings stem from concerns raised after reports that 234 trees were allegedly cut down within the premises of Amar Singh College, Kashmir's second-oldest educational institution, founded in 1913. The reported feeling triggered public concern and calls for accountability over environmental safeguards.
Amar Singh College, sprawling across 35 hectares of land, had previously earned acclaim for its restoration initiatives. The institution was honoured with the Award of Merit in the 2020 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.
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