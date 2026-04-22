ETV Bharat / state

No Tree-Cutting Approvals In Past 5 Years, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Informs NGT In Kashmir College Case

Srinagar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken on record a response from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) stating that no approvals for tree cutting or removal have been issued within its jurisdiction over the past five years, in a case linked to alleged large-scale felling at Amar Singh College.

The matter is being heard by the tribunal’s Principal Bench in New Delhi in Original Application No. 360/2024, which was initiated suo motu based on a news report published in 2024.

According to the order, the bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Expert Member Dr A. Senthil Vel, and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad recorded that, “Learned Counsel for respondent nos. 6 and 7 submits that reply has been filed yesterday (April 14)." The office is directed to examine and place it on record.”

The tribunal has listed the matter for further hearing on July 2, 2026.

The case has been registered, with the news report itself treated as the applicant. The respondents include the Central Pollution Control Board and other authorities, including the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and local bodies.

Advocate Gautam Singh appeared for the Union Territory of J&K, and advocate Shalabh Gupta appeared for respondent number 3 during the latest hearing; Gupta joined proceedings via video conferencing.

In its reply filed before the tribunal, the SMC clarified that its Tree Authority has not granted permission for cutting, felling, or removal of any trees from the financial year 2020–21 through 2024–25.