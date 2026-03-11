ETV Bharat / state

Crusader Against Tobacco: Nalgonda Official Leads Awareness Mission

Nalgonda: In a relentless fight against tobacco addiction, Machana Raghunandan, a Telangana government official from Nalgonda, has been leading grassroots awareness campaigns for nearly two decades, earning national recognition for his efforts.

Currently serving as a District Taskforce Officer in the Civil Supplies Department, Raghunandan was recently honoured with the prestigious Tobacco Control Hero Award by the Resource Centre for Tobacco Control. The award is presented annually to individuals making exceptional contributions to tobacco control.

This year, only 15 people nationwide received the honour, with Raghunandan becoming the first non-medical professional from the district to achieve the distinction. Over the years, he has conducted extensive awareness drives highlighting the dangers of tobacco products, including cigarettes, gutka, and other chewing forms. His campaigns primarily target youth and government employees — groups he believes are increasingly vulnerable to addiction.

To maximise outreach, Raghunandan actively uses social media posters and short awareness videos explaining the severe health risks linked to tobacco consumption. He also documents audio and video testimonies of cancer patients suffering from throat, oral, and dental cancers at district and specialised cancer hospitals.