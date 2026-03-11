Crusader Against Tobacco: Nalgonda Official Leads Awareness Mission
The first non-medical professional Machana Raghunandan's 20-year awareness drive wins prestigious Tobacco Control Hero Award by the Resource Center for Tobacco Control
Published : March 11, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Nalgonda: In a relentless fight against tobacco addiction, Machana Raghunandan, a Telangana government official from Nalgonda, has been leading grassroots awareness campaigns for nearly two decades, earning national recognition for his efforts.
Currently serving as a District Taskforce Officer in the Civil Supplies Department, Raghunandan was recently honoured with the prestigious Tobacco Control Hero Award by the Resource Centre for Tobacco Control. The award is presented annually to individuals making exceptional contributions to tobacco control.
This year, only 15 people nationwide received the honour, with Raghunandan becoming the first non-medical professional from the district to achieve the distinction. Over the years, he has conducted extensive awareness drives highlighting the dangers of tobacco products, including cigarettes, gutka, and other chewing forms. His campaigns primarily target youth and government employees — groups he believes are increasingly vulnerable to addiction.
To maximise outreach, Raghunandan actively uses social media posters and short awareness videos explaining the severe health risks linked to tobacco consumption. He also documents audio and video testimonies of cancer patients suffering from throat, oral, and dental cancers at district and specialised cancer hospitals.
These real-life accounts are shown to people consuming tobacco in public places. By presenting the painful experiences of victims, he aims to create an emotional impact that encourages users to quit the habit. Recalling the early days of his mission, Raghunandan said resistance was common.
"Many people initially argued or even quarrelled when I asked them to stop using tobacco. What began as casual use had turned into deep addiction for many," he told Eenadu–ETV Bharat.
Despite the challenges, he remained steadfast. The national recognition has further strengthened his commitment. "This honour increases my responsibility. Whenever I get an opportunity, I continue spreading awareness about tobacco's harmful effects and strive to bring positive change, especially among the youth," he said.
Health experts note that citizen-led initiatives like his play a vital role in preventing addiction and reducing tobacco-related diseases. By taking the message directly to the public, Raghunandan's sustained campaign is steadily encouraging healthier lifestyle choices and a tobacco-free society.
Read More