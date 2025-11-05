ETV Bharat / state

No Takers For Dawood Ibrahim's Family Property In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Mumbai: No bids were received for auction of land registered the Hasina Parkar, the sister of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The reserve price of the bid was reduced by 30 per cent to Rs 20 lakh for four plots owned by Dawood's family embers and seized by various agencies.

The agricultural land, owned by Dawood' family, is at Mumbke village in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri district. The property was seized under the Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (SAFEMA).

The land is registered in the name of Hasina. The total area of ​​the four plots included in the auction is about 21,784 square metres. This includes plots of 171 square meters, 10, 420 square metres, 8, 953 square metres and 2, 240 square metres. The reserve price for these plots was kept at only Rs 20 lakh, which was 30 per cent less than the original price.