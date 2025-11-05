No Takers For Dawood Ibrahim's Family Property In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri
Reserve price for land, in the name of Hasina Parkar, was reduced to Rs 20 lakh. Yet not a single bid was received in auction.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Mumbai: No bids were received for auction of land registered the Hasina Parkar, the sister of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
The reserve price of the bid was reduced by 30 per cent to Rs 20 lakh for four plots owned by Dawood's family embers and seized by various agencies.
The agricultural land, owned by Dawood' family, is at Mumbke village in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri district. The property was seized under the Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (SAFEMA).
The land is registered in the name of Hasina. The total area of the four plots included in the auction is about 21,784 square metres. This includes plots of 171 square meters, 10, 420 square metres, 8, 953 square metres and 2, 240 square metres. The reserve price for these plots was kept at only Rs 20 lakh, which was 30 per cent less than the original price.
However, not a single buyer came forward in the auction held on Tuesday. According to enforcement agencies, the auction of Dawood's properties started getting decent response after 2017.
In 2017, Dawood's three properties in South Mumbai were bought by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust for Rs 11.05 crore. Then on August 9, 2018, Masutla Building (Amina Mansion) was bought by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust for Rs 3.5 crore.
On November 10, 2020, Dawood's ancestral house and six properties in Khed were auctioned for Rs 22.8 lakh. On January 5, 2024, Dawood family's plot in Khed was bought by Delhi-based Advocate Ajay Srivastava for Rs 3.28 lakh.
S Balakrishnan, a crime journalist, has been a witness to the misdeeds of Dawood and Chhota Rajan. This journalist, who had an exclusive interview with Dawood in Dubai, bid on the 'Delhi Zayka' dhaba on Pakmodia Street in South Mumbai in 2015. This dhaba was owned by Dawood. After this, he received a threatening SMS from Dawood's henchman Chhota Rajan.
But even after the threat, Balakrishnan did not back down. He bought the property by placing the highest bid of Rs 4.28 crore.
