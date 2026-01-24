ETV Bharat / state

No Suicides At IIT Madras in 33 Months, Campus Security For Women Strengthened: Director Kamakoti

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Director V. Kamakoti has stated that no student suicides have been reported at the institute over the past 33 months. He said that several measures have been implemented to address students’ mental health concerns and strengthen security, particularly for female students.

He was speaking to reporters after an event titled 'Towards a Happy, Safe and Fearless Campus', organised at IIT Madras. The programme was attended by former IPS officer G. Thilagavathi and Director Kamakoti.

Kamakoti said G. Thilagavathi interacted with new students and explained the campus security mechanisms as well as legal provisions related to the prevention of sexual harassment against women.

"Not a single suicide has occurred at IIT Madras in the last 33 months. Several initiatives have been introduced to promptly address students’ grievances, including mental stress, and to prevent such incidents," Kamakoti said.

He emphasised that listening to students and assuring them that institutional support is readily available reduces psychological stress. "Simply instilling the feeling that 'we are here for you' reduces mental stress by nearly half," he noted.

As part of these efforts, the institute has launched a dedicated platform called 'Happy IIT', which helps identify and immediately address students' academic, emotional, and financial concerns. Through this portal, students receive timely solutions, he added.