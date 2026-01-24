No Suicides At IIT Madras in 33 Months, Campus Security For Women Strengthened: Director Kamakoti
Published : January 24, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Director V. Kamakoti has stated that no student suicides have been reported at the institute over the past 33 months. He said that several measures have been implemented to address students’ mental health concerns and strengthen security, particularly for female students.
He was speaking to reporters after an event titled 'Towards a Happy, Safe and Fearless Campus', organised at IIT Madras. The programme was attended by former IPS officer G. Thilagavathi and Director Kamakoti.
Kamakoti said G. Thilagavathi interacted with new students and explained the campus security mechanisms as well as legal provisions related to the prevention of sexual harassment against women.
"Not a single suicide has occurred at IIT Madras in the last 33 months. Several initiatives have been introduced to promptly address students’ grievances, including mental stress, and to prevent such incidents," Kamakoti said.
He emphasised that listening to students and assuring them that institutional support is readily available reduces psychological stress. "Simply instilling the feeling that 'we are here for you' reduces mental stress by nearly half," he noted.
As part of these efforts, the institute has launched a dedicated platform called 'Happy IIT', which helps identify and immediately address students' academic, emotional, and financial concerns. Through this portal, students receive timely solutions, he added.
Kamakoti said junior students maintain close interaction with seniors, which helps newly admitted students to approach them easily in case of any difficulties. "Many issues faced by freshers are resolved at the peer level itself," he explained.
Similarly, faculty members actively address the concerns of postgraduate and research scholars. Once students register their complaints on the institutional website, action is taken within a stipulated timeframe. "These measures have helped reduce mental stress among students and enabled them to focus better on their studies," he said.
Addressing safety concerns, the IIT Madras Director said complaints related to sexual harassment are dealt with promptly and seriously. "Several arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of female students. A number of CCTV cameras have been installed across the campus, and additional security personnel have been deployed, with a specific focus on women’s safety," he stated.
Until about three years ago, IIT Madras had witnessed multiple incidents of student suicides. In February and March 2023, two students died by suicide within a short span, while another student was rescued. Following these incidents, students and parents accused the Ministry of Education of failing to take adequate steps to address the situation.
Some students had also alleged the existence of caste- and religion-based discrimination on campus, derogatory remarks by peers and faculty contributed to severe mental stress. According to these claims, 14 students had died by suicide at IIT Madras in the decade prior to 2023.
In response, the institute administration implemented a series of reforms and support mechanisms that aim at suicide prevention.
