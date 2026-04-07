ETV Bharat / state

No Stretcher For Ailing Woman, Family Drives In Scooter Inside Hospital Ward To Transport Patient

Gaya: A bizarre incident at ANMMCH (Magadh Medical College Hospital) - the largest government hospital in Bihar's Magadh division has exposed the dismal state of the local healthcare system. When an elderly female patient was denied access to a stretcher or wheelchair for transfer to another hospital, her family members drove a scooter inside the hospital's inner premises and carried the patient out.

This sight left everyone astonished and reminded everyone of a scene from the movie '3 Idiots'. The elderly woman patient, Pyari Devi, was admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital after experiencing severe respiratory difficulties, the previous day.

Her family members alleged that no doctors were available at the hospital. Furthermore, the staff advised the family to take her to a different facility. After numerous attempts to initiate treatment proved futile, the family was compelled to transfer the woman to another private hospital.

To transport the patient out of the hospital, the family requested a wheelchair and a stretcher; however, neither was provided. The woman was completely unable to walk on her own. Consequently, out of sheer desperation, the family drove a scooter into the hospital premises, seated the elderly woman on it, and drove her out of the facility.