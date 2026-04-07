No Stretcher For Ailing Woman, Family Drives In Scooter Inside Hospital Ward To Transport Patient
Pyari Devi was admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital with severe respiratory distress; denied access to a wheelchair or stretcher.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Gaya: A bizarre incident at ANMMCH (Magadh Medical College Hospital) - the largest government hospital in Bihar's Magadh division has exposed the dismal state of the local healthcare system. When an elderly female patient was denied access to a stretcher or wheelchair for transfer to another hospital, her family members drove a scooter inside the hospital's inner premises and carried the patient out.
This sight left everyone astonished and reminded everyone of a scene from the movie '3 Idiots'. The elderly woman patient, Pyari Devi, was admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital after experiencing severe respiratory difficulties, the previous day.
Her family members alleged that no doctors were available at the hospital. Furthermore, the staff advised the family to take her to a different facility. After numerous attempts to initiate treatment proved futile, the family was compelled to transfer the woman to another private hospital.
To transport the patient out of the hospital, the family requested a wheelchair and a stretcher; however, neither was provided. The woman was completely unable to walk on her own. Consequently, out of sheer desperation, the family drove a scooter into the hospital premises, seated the elderly woman on it, and drove her out of the facility.
In a video clip, the woman's grandson expressed his outrage, remarking that despite being such a massive hospital, the state of its management is deplorable. He added that they were forced to resort to using a scooter because neither a stretcher nor a wheelchair was made available to them.
The family members are openly voicing their indignation over this gross negligence. "This is the deplorable state of the hospital. We are having to carry her on a scooter. We are moving her from this hospital to another one," said a relative of the patient.
Responding to it, Dr. Kishore Kumar Sinha, the Superintendent of Magadh Medical College Hospital, stated, "No such incident has come to my notice. There is absolutely no shortage of stretchers or any other facilities at Magadh Medical College Hospital. If this indeed turns out to be a case of negligence, an investigation will be initiated, and necessary action will be taken."