No Star Night And Performers From Other States At Manali Winter Carnival This Time
The event has been curtailed this time on account of the natural disaster Manali experienced last year.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Manali: There will be no artists from outside Himachal Pradesh and nor will there be any Star Night during the five-day Winter Carnival to be held in the tourist town of Manali from January 20 onwards. This is because of the massive damage caused by last year's natural disaster during the monsoons.
Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the Carnival. This year, auditions for the Winter Queen will be held in Mandi, Kullu and Manali. Previously, the auditions for the Winter Queen and Voice of the Carnival were held in Chandigarh, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Manali. The organizing committee has decided that this year, only Himachali artists will be given the opportunity to perform during the event. Mahanati will be held on Manali's Mall Road, like before, where the Mahila Mandal of Manali Assembly will participate.
Every year, artists from other states present special tableaux as part of a parade on the first day of the Winter Carnival, but this year, only Himachali artists will be able to participate. The parade begins at Mata Hidimba Temple and continues to Manali Mall Road, with the Chief Minister flagging it off.
Manali’s Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Raman Kumar Sharma disclosed, “Mahanati will be rehearsed on January 16 on the Mall Road. Committees have been formed to conduct auditions for other events. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the Winter Carnival on January 20."
The Manali Winter Carnival was started in 1977 to promote winter sports and tourism activities. Former Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Harnam Singh, played a key role in starting the Carnival. Despite limited resources and financial constraints, the Winter Carnival continued to be held, thanks to the hard work of the people of Manali and the organizations involved. The Winter Carnival has also expanded the tourism industry in Manali.
The Carnival has incorporated aspects of tourism and folk culture. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal took it under the wings of the government and gave it a state-level status in 1999, and in 2011, he granted it national status. Previously, the Carnival was held in January or February, but then it began to be celebrated on January 2.
For the past three years, it has been held from January 20, as Manali already sees a large crowd of tourists at the beginning of the year. It is expected that January 20 will bring back tourists, benefiting the tourism industry.
Manali legislator Bhuvaneshwar Gaur said that while winter sports were previously held here, the snowfall hasn't been on schedule for the past few years. “Therefore, the Carnival features cultural programs and the Winter Queen event, which is the highlight. Due to the natural disaster last year, the Carnival has been curtailed this time, but it will be celebrated again in a grand manner next year."
The folk culture and traditions of the Kullu valley arouse curiosity among tourists. The participation of cultural troupes in the Carnival also promotes a cultural exchange. Each year, the Carnival begins with prayers at the Hidimba temple. Hidimba is Manali's presiding deity. This is followed by a carnival parade and cultural tableaux.
Competitions like the Winter Queen and Voice of the Carnival provide a valuable platform for Himachali talent. The Carnival provides a valuable platform for young women and talented singers to thrive. Consequently, Kullvi folk culture is being widely promoted through the event. Chairperson of Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission, Vidya Negi, stated that the Carnival will promote local culture. Additionally, stalls selling local cuisine will be set up near the Mall Road, allowing tourists from other states to experience the local cuisine.