No Star Night And Performers From Other States At Manali Winter Carnival This Time

Manali: There will be no artists from outside Himachal Pradesh and nor will there be any Star Night during the five-day Winter Carnival to be held in the tourist town of Manali from January 20 onwards. This is because of the massive damage caused by last year's natural disaster during the monsoons.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the Carnival. This year, auditions for the Winter Queen will be held in Mandi, Kullu and Manali. Previously, the auditions for the Winter Queen and Voice of the Carnival were held in Chandigarh, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Manali. The organizing committee has decided that this year, only Himachali artists will be given the opportunity to perform during the event. Mahanati will be held on Manali's Mall Road, like before, where the Mahila Mandal of Manali Assembly will participate.

Every year, artists from other states present special tableaux as part of a parade on the first day of the Winter Carnival, but this year, only Himachali artists will be able to participate. The parade begins at Mata Hidimba Temple and continues to Manali Mall Road, with the Chief Minister flagging it off.

Manali’s Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Raman Kumar Sharma disclosed, “Mahanati will be rehearsed on January 16 on the Mall Road. Committees have been formed to conduct auditions for other events. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the Winter Carnival on January 20."

The Manali Winter Carnival was started in 1977 to promote winter sports and tourism activities. Former Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Harnam Singh, played a key role in starting the Carnival. Despite limited resources and financial constraints, the Winter Carnival continued to be held, thanks to the hard work of the people of Manali and the organizations involved. The Winter Carnival has also expanded the tourism industry in Manali.