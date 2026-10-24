ETV Bharat / state

No Signs, Automatic Fines: The New Reality On Delhi-Katra Expressway In Jammu

Jammu: Travellers using the Jammu stretch of the Delhi-Katra Expressway face alleged arbitrary traffic e-challans for exceeding the 65 kmph speed limit, despite a complete lack of warning signs along the route. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the strict restrictions are based on structural designs.

According to the “unadvertised” rule, drivers on the newly constructed expressway must slow down to speeds typical of rural two-lane link roads due to the restricted 65 kmph limit.

On highway loops, motorists are required to drop their speeds to between 20 kmph and 40 kmph, a scenario which has created a major bottleneck for thousands of commuters expected to head to the winter capital next month.

Locals argue the low speed limit defeats the purpose of the new corridor, which was built to reduce travel times between Katra and New Delhi from 12 hours to six. They said the affected stretch impacts the traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) as well.

“The section also doubles as a portion of National Highway 44, a project designed with the similar goal of shortening the drive between the two capital cities to four hours,” said Arshad Hussain, a commuter. “However, these new speed restrictions completely defeat that purpose,” he said.

He said the people were being forced to discover the speed restrictions through automated e-challans and penalties, as no signboards have been installed along the highway to warn drivers.

Hussain, a frequent traveller on the route, said he was fined twice via automated mobile alerts without realising he was speeding.