No Signs, Automatic Fines: The New Reality On Delhi-Katra Expressway In Jammu
Drivers face surprise e-challans due to an unadvertised 65 kmph speed limit that authorities defend as safety measure, reports Amir Tantray
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Jammu: Travellers using the Jammu stretch of the Delhi-Katra Expressway face alleged arbitrary traffic e-challans for exceeding the 65 kmph speed limit, despite a complete lack of warning signs along the route. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the strict restrictions are based on structural designs.
According to the “unadvertised” rule, drivers on the newly constructed expressway must slow down to speeds typical of rural two-lane link roads due to the restricted 65 kmph limit.
On highway loops, motorists are required to drop their speeds to between 20 kmph and 40 kmph, a scenario which has created a major bottleneck for thousands of commuters expected to head to the winter capital next month.
Locals argue the low speed limit defeats the purpose of the new corridor, which was built to reduce travel times between Katra and New Delhi from 12 hours to six. They said the affected stretch impacts the traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) as well.
“The section also doubles as a portion of National Highway 44, a project designed with the similar goal of shortening the drive between the two capital cities to four hours,” said Arshad Hussain, a commuter. “However, these new speed restrictions completely defeat that purpose,” he said.
He said the people were being forced to discover the speed restrictions through automated e-challans and penalties, as no signboards have been installed along the highway to warn drivers.
Hussain, a frequent traveller on the route, said he was fined twice via automated mobile alerts without realising he was speeding.
“I received a text message stating that my vehicle crossed the 65 kmph limit near Nagrota, imposing a Rs 1,000 fine. A few days later, I received an identical message and another Rs 1,000 penalty,” he said.
Hussain demanded clear signage, so that motorists can adjust their speed accordingly. ETV Bharat correspondent’s on-the-spot check of the route also confirmed the lack of warnings, with no visible signs indicating a 65 kmph maximum speed limit.
While some marker boards on the loops displayed numbers like 30 or 40, commuters claimed the boards failed to specify whether those figures represented enforceable speed limits.
NHAI Spokesperson Abhishek Sharma said the strict limits are a matter of public safety. “The maximum speed limit has been set at 60 kmph on the expressway and between 20 kmph and 40 kmph on loops. The rules align directly with the highway's architectural design,” he said.
The restrictions arrive just as traffic is expected to surge along the Expressway as the Jammu and Kashmir government will resume its annual ‘Darbar Move’ in the first week of November, shifting capital operations from Srinagar to Jammu for the winter season.
Thousands of commuters and government workers moving to the winter capital will need to carefully monitor their speeds to avoid automated penalties.
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