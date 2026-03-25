ETV Bharat / state

No Shortage Of Fertilisers, Stocks Fully Replenished: Union Minister Chouhan

Gorakhpur: Amid growing concerns over the Middle East crisis, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said there is no shortage of fertilisers in the country, as the entire stock remains fully replenished.

He was in Gorakhpur to attend the 30th death anniversary of former MLA Om Prakash Paswan, father of Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan. Speaking to the media at Gorakhpur Airport, he emphasised that the nation is operating under the leadership of a Prime Minister who can find solutions to every crisis. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, neither farmers nor ordinary citizens of the country would face any form of crisis. Concerted efforts are being made to ensure that robust systems and arrangements remain in place moving forward. While challenges may exist, a resolution is invariably possible under the Prime Minister's leadership," he added.

Earlier in the day, he convened a review meeting in Delhi and stressed shoring up fertiliser supplies, curbing black marketing and other measures. The meeting also sought to ensure strategic preparedness for the upcoming Kharif season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in the statement.

Singh emphasised in the meeting the need to ensure an equitable and uninterrupted supply of fertilisers and directed officials to expedite the work on 'Farmer IDs' to make the distribution system transparent, and that he would soon meet chief ministers and state agriculture ministers to coordinate the effort.