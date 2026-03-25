No Shortage Of Fertilisers, Stocks Fully Replenished: Union Minister Chouhan
He said concerted efforts are being made to ensure robust systems remain in place. While challenges may exist, a resolution is possible under PM Modi.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Amid growing concerns over the Middle East crisis, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said there is no shortage of fertilisers in the country, as the entire stock remains fully replenished.
He was in Gorakhpur to attend the 30th death anniversary of former MLA Om Prakash Paswan, father of Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan. Speaking to the media at Gorakhpur Airport, he emphasised that the nation is operating under the leadership of a Prime Minister who can find solutions to every crisis. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, neither farmers nor ordinary citizens of the country would face any form of crisis. Concerted efforts are being made to ensure that robust systems and arrangements remain in place moving forward. While challenges may exist, a resolution is invariably possible under the Prime Minister's leadership," he added.
Earlier in the day, he convened a review meeting in Delhi and stressed shoring up fertiliser supplies, curbing black marketing and other measures. The meeting also sought to ensure strategic preparedness for the upcoming Kharif season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in the statement.
Singh emphasised in the meeting the need to ensure an equitable and uninterrupted supply of fertilisers and directed officials to expedite the work on 'Farmer IDs' to make the distribution system transparent, and that he would soon meet chief ministers and state agriculture ministers to coordinate the effort.
Further, instructions were issued to take strict action against black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers and seeds to profit from the global crisis. Chouhan said state governments will also be encouraged to take stringent measures in this direction.
The meeting also reviewed the availability of agro-chemicals and the essential gases required for Drying Seed, while the minister emphasised adequate packaging materials, particularly for milk and other agricultural products, amidst the global crisis. He also issued directives to coordinate with the Ministry of Petroleum and other relevant departments to ensure supplies.
A 'Special Cell' was established for the round-the-clock monitoring of the agricultural sector, which will submit a weekly report to Singh regarding the availability of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides. He called on senior officials to play a proactive role during times of crisis and reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the timely delivery of agricultural resources.
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