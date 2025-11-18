ETV Bharat / state

No Roads, No Transport: Tribal Man Carried 12 Km In Sling for Medical Help In Mulugu

Venkatapuram: A critically ill tribal man from Venkatapuram in Mulugu district of Telangana was carried for nearly 12 kilometres in a makeshift sling after villagers struggled to find any transport to take him to a hospital.

The patient, Madivi Adama, is from Pamunur, a remote tribal village located in the hills along the Dandakaranyam forest on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Three days ago, Adama developed a lump on his body which later burst, causing severe infection, unbearable pain, and a dangerously high fever. As his condition worsened, villagers tried to contact medical services, but no vehicle could reach the village due to the rough forest terrain and the absence of proper roads.

Left with no option, the villagers took matters into their own hands. On Monday, they tied a blanket to a wooden stick to create a sling stretcher. They carefully placed Adama inside it and began walking through steep forest paths, rocky stretches, and narrow trails. The group travelled almost 12 kilometres on foot, moving from Pamunur to Nuguru through the Palemvagu project area.