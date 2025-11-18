No Roads, No Transport: Tribal Man Carried 12 Km In Sling for Medical Help In Mulugu
Villagers walked for hours carrying Madivi Adamma in a blanket sling, finally reaching help and shifting him to MGM Hospital in Warangal in critical condition.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
Venkatapuram: A critically ill tribal man from Venkatapuram in Mulugu district of Telangana was carried for nearly 12 kilometres in a makeshift sling after villagers struggled to find any transport to take him to a hospital.
The patient, Madivi Adama, is from Pamunur, a remote tribal village located in the hills along the Dandakaranyam forest on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Three days ago, Adama developed a lump on his body which later burst, causing severe infection, unbearable pain, and a dangerously high fever. As his condition worsened, villagers tried to contact medical services, but no vehicle could reach the village due to the rough forest terrain and the absence of proper roads.
Left with no option, the villagers took matters into their own hands. On Monday, they tied a blanket to a wooden stick to create a sling stretcher. They carefully placed Adama inside it and began walking through steep forest paths, rocky stretches, and narrow trails. The group travelled almost 12 kilometres on foot, moving from Pamunur to Nuguru through the Palemvagu project area.
After hours of struggle, the villagers finally reached Nuguru, where they managed to get an 108 ambulance. Adama was first shifted to the Venkatapuram Community Health Centre. Doctors found him in critical condition, suffering from severe infection and weakness. After giving him immediate first aid, they referred him to MGM Hospital in Warangal for advanced treatment. An Ambulance was arranged, and Adama was shifted there for specialised care.
The incident has sparked concern and anger among local communities, who say that such struggles are common for people living in interior tribal regions. Many hamlets lack proper roads, transport facilities, and accessible healthcare, forcing villagers to carry patients on foot for long distances during emergencies.
Residents hope that this incident will push authorities to improve the medical infrastructure, build proper roads, and ensure regular transport services so that tribal communities do not continue to suffer in life-threatening situations.
