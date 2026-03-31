ETV Bharat / state

No Road To Education: Bihar School Forces Students To Trek Through Fields For Decades

Students walk through their fields to reach their school in Gaya district of Bihar ( Etv Bharat )

Gaya: While the Bihar government continues to claim improvements in the education system, ground realities tell a different story. In many places, government schools struggle with inadequate infrastructure or a shortage of teachers. In Gaya, however, a school has an even more unusual challenge; it has a building, but no access road. Students and teachers of the Government Middle School in Bikopur, located in the Banke Bazar block, are forced to use narrow foot trails through agricultural fields to reach the campus. During the monsoon, these paths turn muddy and dangerous. A school in Bihar (ETV Bharat) Established over 32 years ago, the school still lacks a proper road from any direction. The school is surrounded by privately owned farms, and neither students nor staff have a designated route to the premises. Children navigate through field ridges and uneven pathways. They often walk about a kilometre to attend classes. The situation worsens during the rainy season, when the muddy tracks become slippery. Students slip and sustain injuries. Bihar School Forces Students To Trek Through Fields For Decades (ETV Bharat)