ETV Bharat / state

No Road, No Bridge: Villagers Wade Through Waist-Deep Stream With Dead Man For Burial In Karnataka

Uttara Kannada: With neither road connectivity nor a bridge, villagers of Doddahittalakeri in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district faced a harrowing time wading through the Bhaskeri stream with a body to reach the burial ground on the other side.

The incident took place in Doddahittalakeri village under Hosakuli Gram Panchayat in Honnavara taluk of Uttara Kannada. When Kristen Joseph Rodrigues of the village passed away on July 1, the villagers carried the body in waist-deep water for his burial.

The villagers expressed their anger at not being able to transport the body respectfully and safely due to lack of basic amenities, saying it is a clear reflection of the failure of the entire administrative system and people's representatives.

Doddahittalakeri village have over 50 houses and a population of more than 150. Since there are no proper public roads to reach the village, residents have been moving across private land and gardens for decades.

However, with the arrival of monsoons when it rains in Siddapura area above the Western Ghat, the Bhaskeri stream flowing through the village overflows. The water submerges gardens and enters houses of the residents. Thus, many families have to take shelter in care centres. Villagers, school children, have to cross waist-deep, sometimes even neck-deep, for daily needs.