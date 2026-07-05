No Road, No Bridge: Villagers Wade Through Waist-Deep Stream With Dead Man For Burial In Karnataka
Residents of Doddahittalakeri village said they go through the same ordeal every year when it rains and despite repeated requests, nothing has been done.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Uttara Kannada: With neither road connectivity nor a bridge, villagers of Doddahittalakeri in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district faced a harrowing time wading through the Bhaskeri stream with a body to reach the burial ground on the other side.
The incident took place in Doddahittalakeri village under Hosakuli Gram Panchayat in Honnavara taluk of Uttara Kannada. When Kristen Joseph Rodrigues of the village passed away on July 1, the villagers carried the body in waist-deep water for his burial.
The villagers expressed their anger at not being able to transport the body respectfully and safely due to lack of basic amenities, saying it is a clear reflection of the failure of the entire administrative system and people's representatives.
Doddahittalakeri village have over 50 houses and a population of more than 150. Since there are no proper public roads to reach the village, residents have been moving across private land and gardens for decades.
However, with the arrival of monsoons when it rains in Siddapura area above the Western Ghat, the Bhaskeri stream flowing through the village overflows. The water submerges gardens and enters houses of the residents. Thus, many families have to take shelter in care centres. Villagers, school children, have to cross waist-deep, sometimes even neck-deep, for daily needs.
''We have been living here for hundreds of years. But every rainy season, we have to spend our days in fear of our lives. Children's education, employment, and health services are all affected. The government should immediately build a permanent bridge and road for us,'' Balarama Naik, a local resident, demanded.
Locals said they have been requesting the state government and the people's representatives for decades to build a permanent bridge on Bhaskeri stream and a connecting road to the village. However, work is delayed every time on the pretext of either a technical reason or some dispute, villagers complained.
Honnavara BJP MLA Dinakar Shetty has blamed some locals and politics for stalling work and assured to bring the matter to the government's attention.
''I personally visited the village to build the bridge, and the officials had also conducted a survey. However, some locals have not allowed the bridge to be built. I have ordered to build bridges wherever people have asked. I will bring it to the government's attention and try to resolve it. There is also political obstruction to the work,'' said the Honnavara MLA.
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