No Respite From Intense Cold Wave In Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 5.2 Degrees Celsius

An unusually dry winter in Kashmir valley has raised concerns of water scarcity amid receding water resources.
Srinagar: 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest period of winter in Kashmir has further tightened its grip across the valley with Shopian emerging as one of the coldest places at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, according to official weather data.
Several parts of south and central Kashmir shivered under subzero temperatures. Pulwama recorded minus 7.0 degrees Celsius, while Anantnag registered minus 6.6 degrees. Awantipora and Kupwara also figured among the coldest places in Kashmir, recording minus 6.4 degrees and minus 6.2 degrees respectively.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the Srinagar airport was colder at minus 6.0 degrees.
Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, also dipped to minus 6.0 degrees, while Qazigund recorded minus 5.3 degrees and Budgam minus 5.4 degrees.
Elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley, Pampore saw temperatures fall to minus 5.0 degrees, Bandipora to minus 4.5 degrees and Gulmarg, the renowned ski resort, recorded minus 3.8 degrees. Ganderbal logged minus 3.7 degrees, Kokernag minus 2.3 degrees and Baramulla minus 1.8 degrees. Sonamarg, another key tourist hub, recorded a comparatively higher minimum of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.
In the Jammu division, Poonch stood out as the coldest location with a minimum temperature of minus 7.0 degrees Celsius, making it colder than several places in Kashmir. Rajouri recorded minus 0.6 degrees, while Udhampur, Samba and Bhaderwah hovered just above the freezing point.
Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 degrees Celsius, with Jammu airport slightly higher at 4.8 degrees. Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 5.5 degrees, while Banihal saw a low of 5.3 degrees.
In Ladakh, the coldest region in the Union Territory, Leh recorded a freezing minus 11.4 degrees Celsius, while Nubra Valley dipped to minus 10.4 degrees and Kargil recorded minus 10.0 degrees, reflecting extreme winter conditions across the high-altitude desert.
The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir until January 15. From January 16 to 18, there is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated to scattered places. Light to moderate rain or snow is likely at many places between January 19 and 21, with similar conditions expected to continue from January 22 to 24. The weather is expected to turn partly cloudy on January 25 and 26.
Officials said a gradual rise in minimum temperatures is expected at many places from January 15 onwards. However, moderate fog over the plains of the Jammu division, with dense fog at a few locations, is likely to persist over the next three days.
