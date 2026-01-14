ETV Bharat / state

No Respite From Intense Cold Wave In Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 5.2 Degrees Celsius

Tourists gather near the frozen Sindh river after the area received fresh snowfall, in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest period of winter in Kashmir has further tightened its grip across the valley with Shopian emerging as one of the coldest places at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, according to official weather data.

Several parts of south and central Kashmir shivered under subzero temperatures. Pulwama recorded minus 7.0 degrees Celsius, while Anantnag registered minus 6.6 degrees. Awantipora and Kupwara also figured among the coldest places in Kashmir, recording minus 6.4 degrees and minus 6.2 degrees respectively.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the Srinagar airport was colder at minus 6.0 degrees.

Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, also dipped to minus 6.0 degrees, while Qazigund recorded minus 5.3 degrees and Budgam minus 5.4 degrees.

Elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley, Pampore saw temperatures fall to minus 5.0 degrees, Bandipora to minus 4.5 degrees and Gulmarg, the renowned ski resort, recorded minus 3.8 degrees. Ganderbal logged minus 3.7 degrees, Kokernag minus 2.3 degrees and Baramulla minus 1.8 degrees. Sonamarg, another key tourist hub, recorded a comparatively higher minimum of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.