ETV Bharat / state

No Repoll At Any Polling Stations In Bengal Where Voting Held in First Phase: EC

People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Jhargram district on Thursday, ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kolkata: The Election Commission has said that no repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations in West Bengal where voting was held during the first phase on April 23, indicating a largely peaceful conduct of the exercise. According to a senior Election Commission official, the polling process was completed without any major disruption that would warrant fresh voting at any booth. "No repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations of West Bengal where polls were held on Thursday," the official told PTI on Friday.