ETV Bharat / state

No Relief From HC For Wrestler Vinesh Phogat For Participating In May 30 Trials For Asia Games

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant immediate relief to grappler Vinesh Phogat "without hearing the other side" after she sought a direction permitting her to compete in the selection trials on May 30-31 for this year's Asian Games despite being declared "ineligible" by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The court, however, permitted her to give a "comprehensive reply" to WFI on the show cause notice issued to her over accusations of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed the WFI to take the show cause notice to "its logical conclusion" by July 6 and place its decision before it.

The judge issued notice to the WFI and the Centre on Phogat's petition over her "ineligibility", and said a balance must be maintained between the "competing interests" in this case.

The senior counsel representing Phogat argued that she should be permitted to participate in the Asian Games trials scheduled for May 30-31. He emphasised that while internationally, the ranking and status of female athletes on maternity leave are protected, the latest WFI policy excluded her.

"You have already been declared ineligible. How can we grant you that relief without hearing the other side... The (WFI) policy will have to be looked into. There are competing interests. Yes, we appreciate (that you were on a maternity break), but at the same time, national interest is there.

"Therefore, let them file a reply," Justice Kaurav remarked orally. The court granted two weeks to the respondents to file their replies to the petition.