ETV Bharat / state

No Relief For Murder Convict Seeking Early Release: HC Cites Exceptional Violence And Brutality Of Crime

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has upheld the Maharashtra government's decision to refuse early remission and release of a man convicted for killing a woman for turning down his marriage proposal, noting that the murder was committed with exceptional violence and brutality.

In an order dated July 20, a bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish Chavan noted that Ajay Kisan Dungarshi was rightly placed under the category that set the imprisonment with remission at 26 years.

"The crime is committed with exceptional violence with brutality," the HC said.