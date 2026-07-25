No Relief For Murder Convict Seeking Early Release: HC Cites Exceptional Violence And Brutality Of Crime
The court upheld the decision to refuse early remission and release of a man convicted of killing a woman for turning down his marriage proposal
By PTI
Published : July 25, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has upheld the Maharashtra government's decision to refuse early remission and release of a man convicted for killing a woman for turning down his marriage proposal, noting that the murder was committed with exceptional violence and brutality.
In an order dated July 20, a bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish Chavan noted that Ajay Kisan Dungarshi was rightly placed under the category that set the imprisonment with remission at 26 years.
"The crime is committed with exceptional violence with brutality," the HC said.
The petitioner had challenged the September 2025 order of the Maharashtra government refusing to place him under a category which allows early remission for certain convicts. Dungarshi claimed that his sentence, including remission, ought to be set off at 22 years and sought early release.
The government placed him under category 2(c), which specifies that if the crime is committed with exceptional violence and/or with brutality or death of the victim due to burns, then the period of imprisonment including remission is 26 years.
According to the prosecution, Dungarshi killed the woman because she refused to marry him. The high court noted that there were several deep stab wounds on the victim's body and hence the case of the petitioner rightly falls under category 2(c) of the resolution.
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