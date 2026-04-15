ETV Bharat / state

No Relief For Abu Salem: Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition For Remission

Earlier, the apex court had sent Salem to apply to the Bombay High Court for this process. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to give any relief to underworld don Abu Salem, rejecting his plea for premature release. Salem, in his plea, has said that he has already served 25 years of his life term, after accounting for remissions, and that he must now be released under the treaty signed between the then Indian and Portuguese governments. This hearing was before a bench comprising Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata, who dismissed the petition.

When the petition first came up for hearing in July 2025, the Bombay HC had clarified that although the plea did not appear prima facie tenable, it was nonetheless admitting it for hearing.

Representing the Central government, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh clarified that the petition filed by Salem is untenable and cannot be entertained. He argued that while it is true that pursuant to the International Extradition Treaty, he cannot be sentenced to a term exceeding 25 years, his 25-year term of imprisonment is set to conclude on November 10, 2030.

Singh added that Salem is an international criminal facing charges for extremely grave offences, including terrorism, murder, and extortion. Furthermore, while prisoners are typically granted remission of their sentences for good conduct in prison, given Salem's criminal antecedents, he cannot be granted any exemption or concession.

The state government has also strongly opposed Salem's petition. According to the prosecution, these crimes are not eligible for pardon. Furthermore, Suhas Warke, the Additional Director General of the Prisons Department, noted in an affidavit that Salem had fled abroad following the 1993 bomb blasts.

In connection with this matter, Salem had previously filed a petition in the Supreme Court. While refusing to grant any relief, the apex court had explicitly stated that, since Salem has not undertaken any constructive work for the society, the question of granting him an exemption from his sentence simply does not arise.

The SC consequently declined to provide him with any relief. However, offering him the opportunity to withdraw the petition, the apex court granted Salem the liberty to seek legal recourse once again before the Bombay High Court by February 16, 2026.