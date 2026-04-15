No Relief For Abu Salem: Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition For Remission
Bombay HC rejects Abu Salem's petition for remission of his life sentence; he sought release under a provision of the extradition treaty with Portugal.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to give any relief to underworld don Abu Salem, rejecting his plea for premature release. Salem, in his plea, has said that he has already served 25 years of his life term, after accounting for remissions, and that he must now be released under the treaty signed between the then Indian and Portuguese governments. This hearing was before a bench comprising Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata, who dismissed the petition.
When the petition first came up for hearing in July 2025, the Bombay HC had clarified that although the plea did not appear prima facie tenable, it was nonetheless admitting it for hearing.
Representing the Central government, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh clarified that the petition filed by Salem is untenable and cannot be entertained. He argued that while it is true that pursuant to the International Extradition Treaty, he cannot be sentenced to a term exceeding 25 years, his 25-year term of imprisonment is set to conclude on November 10, 2030.
Singh added that Salem is an international criminal facing charges for extremely grave offences, including terrorism, murder, and extortion. Furthermore, while prisoners are typically granted remission of their sentences for good conduct in prison, given Salem's criminal antecedents, he cannot be granted any exemption or concession.
The state government has also strongly opposed Salem's petition. According to the prosecution, these crimes are not eligible for pardon. Furthermore, Suhas Warke, the Additional Director General of the Prisons Department, noted in an affidavit that Salem had fled abroad following the 1993 bomb blasts.
In connection with this matter, Salem had previously filed a petition in the Supreme Court. While refusing to grant any relief, the apex court had explicitly stated that, since Salem has not undertaken any constructive work for the society, the question of granting him an exemption from his sentence simply does not arise.
The SC consequently declined to provide him with any relief. However, offering him the opportunity to withdraw the petition, the apex court granted Salem the liberty to seek legal recourse once again before the Bombay High Court by February 16, 2026.
Accordingly, the HC has concluded the hearings on this matter and pronounced its verdict.
Background
Salem is a gangster convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He was found guilty in the trial and sentenced to life imprisonment. He had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking commutation of his sentence and his premature release from prison.
He is currently serving his sentence at Taloja Jail. Salem filed this petition in the High Court through his counsel, Advocate Farhana Shah, seeking a pardon and early release in this matter. Shah argued that his sentence is complete when his good conduct in prison is taken into account, along with the period of remission. Salem filed a petition in the HC, seeking his premature release on February 28, 2025.
Salem was brought to India from Portugal in November 2005, under an extradition treaty. According to this treaty, the Government of India cannot impose a sentence exceeding 25 years upon him. Salem has been incarcerated since his arrival in India.
Consequently, as of February 28, 2025, he has already served 19 years, 3 months, and 20 days of his 25-year sentence. Therefore, he had petitioned the High Court, requesting that his remaining sentence be remitted.
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