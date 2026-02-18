ETV Bharat / state

No Recruitment Of Teachers In Jammu Kashmir Till 2030

ammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, right, with Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, during the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly, in Jammu ( PTI )

Jammu: Aspirants wanting to join the education department in Jammu and Kashmir will have to wait for another four to five years as the Jammu and Kashmir government continues to keep freeze on direct recruitment of teachers in the union territory.

In a written reply to a question raised by MLA Gulmarg, Farooq Ahmed Shah during the ongoing budget session of the assembly here, Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo informed the House that teachers posts have been frozen in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is no vacancy in respect of the teacher category under direct recruitment quota, as the posts of teachers put on freeze till 2030 to absorb the regularised Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers," Itoo said.

The last time, direct recruitment of teachers in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted in 2012-13 and since then not a single teacher has been recruited under direct quota.