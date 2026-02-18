No Recruitment Of Teachers In Jammu Kashmir Till 2030
Education Minister Sakina Itoo said that the government has prioritised absorption of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers instead.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 18, 2026
Jammu: Aspirants wanting to join the education department in Jammu and Kashmir will have to wait for another four to five years as the Jammu and Kashmir government continues to keep freeze on direct recruitment of teachers in the union territory.
In a written reply to a question raised by MLA Gulmarg, Farooq Ahmed Shah during the ongoing budget session of the assembly here, Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo informed the House that teachers posts have been frozen in Jammu and Kashmir.
"There is no vacancy in respect of the teacher category under direct recruitment quota, as the posts of teachers put on freeze till 2030 to absorb the regularised Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers," Itoo said.
The last time, direct recruitment of teachers in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted in 2012-13 and since then not a single teacher has been recruited under direct quota.
The MLA Gulmarg had asked the government to provide details as to how many posts of teachers are vacant in the UT but the government said that there is no vacancy of teachers available.
The government however informed the house that a total of 2525 posts of lecturers are vacant in J&K and 1259 posts of Masters are also vacant. The minister informed that 594 posts of lecturers have been referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and are in the process of recruitment.
"In addition the government has initiated the exercise of placing eligible teachers and Masters as incharge lecturers in various disciplines. As of now 48 teachers and masters have been elevated as incharge lecturers in January 2026 in the discipline of geography," she said.
