No Record Of Government Expenses Of Rs 92,133 Crore in Bihar As Per CAG; Opposition Sees Red

Patna: Bihar is staring into big trouble due to pending or missing utilisation certificates (UCs) worth Rs 92,133 crore as of March 31, 2025. This has raised the spectre of fund diversion, misappropriation, and scams in the state, providing the much-needed ammunition for the weak Opposition to attack the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The humongous amount came to light on Thursday as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) submitted its accounts report on state finances to the government.

"A total of 62,632 UCs worth Rs 92,133 crore were pending as of March 31, 2025. There were 49,469 pending UCs worth Rs 70,878 crore in the state as of March 31, 2024," the CAG accounts report on state finances noted.

The UCs are mandatory documents submitted by grantee institutions to certify that government grants-in-aid were used for their intended purpose, as required under General Financial Rules. The CAG frequently flags huge arrears in UCs, indicating that billions in funds lack proof of actual utilisation, raising risks of misappropriation, diversion, or fraud.

The general financial rules stipulate that wherever grants-in-aid are given for specific purposes, the departmental officers concerned should obtain the UCs. Outstanding UCs indicate a lack of financial accountability, where money may have been either spent without proper documentation or not spent at all, despite being drawn from the treasury. Their non-submission is considered a gross violation of financial propriety.

According to the CAG, the non-submission of UCs violates Rule 271(e) of the Bihar Treasury Code, which requires departments to submit the documents within 18 months of the financial year in which the grant is released.