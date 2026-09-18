ETV Bharat / state

'No Reason To Restrain If Clearances Obtained': Gauhati HC Declines To Halt Transfer Of 5 Assam Elephants To Tamil Nadu Temple

'Durga', who was shifted from Assam's Manas National Park to Tamil Nadu at the night of September 7 ( Gaurav Gogoi's X handle )

Hyderabad: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday refused to halt the transfer of five captive elephants to Tamil Nadu for religious purpose, saying there is no reason to pass a restraint order if all necessary clearances had been obtained .

A division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury was hearing an interlocutory application in a writ petition questioning the validity of the provisions to sections 40(2A) and 40 (2B) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, as being arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

The bench observed, "Prima facie, we find no reason, as on date, to pass any restraint order, unless it is clearly shown that necessary clearances have not been obtained. However, keeping in mind the importance of maintaining the health of the elephants, who are captives with private persons from being put to unscrupulous/unauthorised use, we seek this application pending with a direction to the learned additional Advocate General, Assam to respond to this application by the next date."

The court has listed the pending writ petition along with the application on October 15.

The court also observed on behalf of the applicant that there had been in the past a known case of overstay of an elephant transferred to Tamil Nadu and therefore, there is a possibility of ill-treatment to the transported elephants to the temples of Tamil Nadu.