'No Reason To Restrain If Clearances Obtained': Gauhati HC Declines To Halt Transfer Of 5 Assam Elephants To Tamil Nadu Temple
Gaurav Gogoi says over 1,200 elephants are now outside Assam and people are kept in the dark while elephants are sent away, one by one.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday refused to halt the transfer of five captive elephants to Tamil Nadu for religious purpose, saying there is no reason to pass a restraint order if all necessary clearances had been obtained .
A division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury was hearing an interlocutory application in a writ petition questioning the validity of the provisions to sections 40(2A) and 40 (2B) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, as being arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.
The bench observed, "Prima facie, we find no reason, as on date, to pass any restraint order, unless it is clearly shown that necessary clearances have not been obtained. However, keeping in mind the importance of maintaining the health of the elephants, who are captives with private persons from being put to unscrupulous/unauthorised use, we seek this application pending with a direction to the learned additional Advocate General, Assam to respond to this application by the next date."
The court has listed the pending writ petition along with the application on October 15.
The court also observed on behalf of the applicant that there had been in the past a known case of overstay of an elephant transferred to Tamil Nadu and therefore, there is a possibility of ill-treatment to the transported elephants to the temples of Tamil Nadu.
"We are afraid, such apprehension does not appear to be genuine for the reason that because of the overstay of that every elephant, namely, 'Joymala', the State of Assam has filed a writ petition before this court seeking its safe return to the State of Assam."
The issue of the transfer of five elephants to Tamil Nadu for religious purpose has been raised by Assam Pradesh Congress Party president and MP Gaurav Gogoi on his X handle.
This is Durga.— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 15, 2026
On 7 Sept, 5‑year‑old Durga was quietly taken from Manas National Park, Assam, to Tamil Nadu - in the dead of night, without telling the people of Assam.
Reports say more than 1,200 elephants from Assam are now outside the state, many in circumstances like… https://t.co/rwajzwu9qM
According to Gogoi, five‑year‑old Durga was quietly taken from Assam's Manas National Park to Tamil Nadu in the dead of night, without telling the people of Assam on September 7.
"Reports say more than 1,200 elephants from Assam are now outside the state, many in circumstances like Durga’s. We are kept in the dark while our elephants are sent away, one by one. But the questions on Durga’s real age, origin and her ownership remain unanswered. People of Assam deserve to know if the rules were strictly followed and if there was any commercial interest involved," he said.
Gogoi further said, "For many in Assam, our forests and wildlife are as much as part of our culture as our dance and music. It is as much a part of our heritage as our historical battles. It is as much part of our religion as our naamghars. The Assam govt & Manas administration must be accountable. These are our forests, our elephants, and we’ve the right to know. This silent exodus of Assam’s elephants should stop."
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