No Re-Poll Recommended In Phase I Of Bihar Polls
The decision was taken by the poll panel after no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 10:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said that no re-poll was recommended in Phase I of the Bihar Assembly elections, which was held on Thursday.
The decision was taken by the poll panel after no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations.
"The ECI has issued consolidated instructions on the post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A (Register of Voters) and other poll-day documents to strengthen transparency and detect even subtle malpractices at polling stations and recommend repolls if required. All candidates were informed in advance about the date, time and venue of scrutiny," the poll panel said, mentioning the Phase I of the Bihar polls.
Accordingly, scrutiny of documents was conducted smoothly in all 121 Assembly Constituencies, which went to polls in Phase-I of the Bihar Assembly elections in the presence of 121 Returning Officers (RO) and 121 General Observers (GO) appointed by the Commission. Around 455 candidates or their agents also participated in the scrutiny process, it said.
"After scrutiny, no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations and no re-poll was recommended in Phase-I of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections," the poll panel said.
The ECI said the entire process was videographed, and after scrutiny, Forms 17A and related materials were re-sealed with the RO's seal.
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, which concluded peacefully in a festive mood on Thursday, recorded the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66 per cent in the history of Bihar.
The second phase of polling is scheduled to take place on November 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 14.
In the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA secured 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party by winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) bagged 43 seats.