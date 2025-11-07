ETV Bharat / state

No Re-Poll Recommended In Phase I Of Bihar Polls

A polling official applies indelible ink to a voter at a polling booth during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, at Keshri Nagar in Patna on Thursday. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said that no re-poll was recommended in Phase I of the Bihar Assembly elections, which was held on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the poll panel after no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations.

"The ECI has issued consolidated instructions on the post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A (Register of Voters) and other poll-day documents to strengthen transparency and detect even subtle malpractices at polling stations and recommend repolls if required. All candidates were informed in advance about the date, time and venue of scrutiny," the poll panel said, mentioning the Phase I of the Bihar polls.

Accordingly, scrutiny of documents was conducted smoothly in all 121 Assembly Constituencies, which went to polls in Phase-I of the Bihar Assembly elections in the presence of 121 Returning Officers (RO) and 121 General Observers (GO) appointed by the Commission. Around 455 candidates or their agents also participated in the scrutiny process, it said.

"After scrutiny, no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations and no re-poll was recommended in Phase-I of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections," the poll panel said.