ETV Bharat / state

No Rath Yatra At This Jagannath Temple In Odisha; Know Why

According to the temple's chief priest, Krishna Prasad Padhi, the presiding deity is not a traditional wooden (Daru) idol but a stone idol carved from 'Vishnu Shila', widely known as a Shaligram.

All the rituals, offerings, aarti, and religious ceremonies are performed here every day. However, the annual Rath Yatra is not celebrated here. This unique tradition has been preserved and passed down through generations.

Situated at Pahala on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Omkar Jagannath Temple is known for its unique traditions and spiritual significance. Unlike most Jagannath temples where Lord Jagannath is worshipped alongside Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, this temple houses only Jagannath's single stone idol, a feature that gives this temple a distinct identity among Jagannath shrines.

Bhubaneswar: During the annual Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra leave their abode to visit their maternal aunt's home. While celebrated globally by devotees, its epicentre is Odisha's Puri. However, in Odisha, there is a Jagannath Temple, where the ceremonial journey of the Divine Siblings is not held.

Omkar Jagannath Temple (ETV Bharat)

"Since the idol is permanently installed in the sanctum, it cannot be shifted onto a chariot for the Rath Yatra. The temple has never followed the tradition of conducting Rath Yatra through a movable representative idol, making it a unique exception among Jagannath temples," Padhi explained.

The history of the temple is equally fascinating. Initially, devotees worshipped a photograph of Lord Jagannath in a small thatched hut. Later, after returning from penance in the Himalayas, Omkar Muni Udasini Maharaj reportedly received divine instructions in a dream to establish a temple on the banks of the Prachi River. Following which, the temple was established, and in 2005, the thatched structure was replaced with the present temple. It was named Omkar Jagannath Temple.

Daily worship at Omkar Jagannath Temple (ETV Bharat)

According to tradition, after visiting the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Omkar Muni Udasini Maharaj dreamt that Lord Jagannath would manifest in the form of Omkar on the banks of the Prachi River to bless devotees. The temple observes special rituals during the holy month of Kartik while elaborate worship, offerings, and 'Abadha' (mahaprasad) are prepared on Ekadashi as well as other festivals.

Throughout the year, Lord Jagannath is adorned in several traditional attires, including 'Trivikrama Besha', 'Vamana Besha', 'Nagarjuna Besha', 'Suna Besha', 'Narasimha Besha', and 'Gaja Besha', attracting large numbers of devotees.

Devotees praying at the temple (ETV Bharat)

Hundreds of devotees visit the temple every day to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. A devotee said that he visits the temple every morning before going to work, adding that the sight of the Lord worshipped alone fills him with immense peace and devotion.

Due to its solitary idol, the absence of Rath Yatra, and its distinctive spiritual traditions, the Omkar Jagannath Temple at Pahala has emerged as one of Odisha's most unique pilgrimage destinations. Devotees from different parts of the state visit the temple to experience its extraordinary traditions and seek the blessings of the Lord.