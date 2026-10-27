No Question Of Apologising To Daler Mehndi, Says Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal
The Uttarakhand minister said the singer should have informed organisers if he was unwell and clarified his position regarding the scheduled performance.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Gairsain: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has denied social media reports that he apologised to singer Daler Mehndi over their recent dispute, saying he never sought an apology.
The controversy has stayed in the spotlight over the past few days, with reports claiming Uniyal spoke to Mehndi over the phone and apologised, ending the matter.
However, the minister dismissed these reports as false and clarified his position during the Assembly session in Gairsain.
Responding to questions about the controversy and reports of an apology, Uniyal said, "Why should I apologise?" He added that he had already clarified his position earlier.
"The question of apologising does not arise," the minister said, adding that he had not spoken to anyone about the issue. Uniyal reiterated that if Mehndi was unwell, he should have informed the organisers and clarified his position regarding the programme.
The minister also said Mehndi was a renowned artist and had been invited to the event out of respect. Reports had circulated for the past two days that Uniyal had softened his stance and spoken to Mehndi over the phone to apologise.
ETV Bharat contacted the minister about the claims, and he also denied reports that he had apologised. On Tuesday, Uniyal once again rejected the claims while speaking to the media in Gairsain, making it clear that he had no intention of apologising to the singer.
The controversy began during a cultural evening at the Siddhpeeth Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, Tehri Garhwal district.
Pop star Daler Mehndi was performing a live concert when he relied on a background soundtrack, triggering a backlash from the local audience. Following the reaction, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal went on stage and directly expressed his strong displeasure to the singer.
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