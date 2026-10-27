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No Question Of Apologising To Daler Mehndi, Says Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal

Daler Mehndi ( IANS )

Gairsain: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has denied social media reports that he apologised to singer Daler Mehndi over their recent dispute, saying he never sought an apology.

The controversy has stayed in the spotlight over the past few days, with reports claiming Uniyal spoke to Mehndi over the phone and apologised, ending the matter.

However, the minister dismissed these reports as false and clarified his position during the Assembly session in Gairsain. Responding to questions about the controversy and reports of an apology, Uniyal said, "Why should I apologise?" He added that he had already clarified his position earlier. "The question of apologising does not arise," the minister said, adding that he had not spoken to anyone about the issue. Uniyal reiterated that if Mehndi was unwell, he should have informed the organisers and clarified his position regarding the programme.