'No Public Servant Is A Ruler': Amid IPS-IAS Row, Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Gives Another Warning To Officials

Shimla: Amid the ongoing tension between the government and IAS-IPS associations in Himachal Pradesh, state Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh has once again defended his remarks and said he will not refrain from speaking in the interest of the people under any circumstances.

Earlier on Tuesday, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh asserted that "unfair distribution of public funds" by IAS and IPS officers posted in the state will not be tolerated. Accusing some IAS and IPS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of undermining the spirit of Himachal Pradesh, the minister claimed they were misusing the central funds meant for various road and other projects.

In a Facebook post, Singh had raised questions about several IAS and IPS officers and stated, "Some officers from UP-Bihar are ignoring Himachaliyat in Himachal and they need to understand the sensitivities here." He also said that the resources of Himachal belong to the people of the state and any kind of misuse or sharing of these "will not be tolerated".

After this post, the IAS-IPS Association had opposed his statement. Later, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh on Wednesday jumped the bandwagon and defended the officers, saying it is not right to blame them for "one's own mistakes". "Ministers should also know how to get work done from the officers," he told reporters here.

Following this, Minister Vikramaditya Singh clarified that he sincerely respects all IAS and IPS officers who are serving in Himachal. He made it clear that he did not intent to insult any officer or any institution. "But if I see that the spirit of service is being compromised anywhere, then as a public representative it is my duty to raise my voice. People have elected me for this very responsibility," the PWD Minister said.