'No Provision For Retrospective Regularisation': Jammu Kashmir High Court Dismisses Pahalgam Engineers' Plea
The High Court rules out retrospective regularisation for JKPDC engineers, affirming service regularisation only from the formal sanction date.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a long-running plea by four engineers of the J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) seeking retrospective regularisation of their services. The court held that the law does not permit backdated regularisation even if an employee has completed the required years of service.
Justice Sanjay Dhar, while pronouncing a 21-page judgment, ruled that the petitioners were entitled to regularisation only from the date it was formally sanctioned in 2017 and not from an earlier date as claimed.
The petitioners, led by Bhat, were engaged as Shift Engineers at the Pahalgam Mini Hydel Project in 2005 on a consolidated basis. Their services were extended periodically over the years. They approached the High Court, contending that under the policy followed by the power corporation, similarly placed employees had been regularised either after two years or upon completion of seven years of service.
They argued that although they completed seven years of continuous service by 2012, their services were regularised only on November 24, 2017, and that too prospectively. This, according to the petitioners, amounted to discrimination and violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.
The respondents, including the Government of J&K and JKPDC, opposed the plea, asserting that the petitioners were engaged without any formal selection process and therefore could not claim parity with engineers appointed under the J&K Contractual Appointment Rules, 2003.
The government also relied on Section 5 of the J&K Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act, 2010, to argue that the law clearly mandates that regularisation can take effect only from the date it is granted, not retrospectively.
After examining the record and past precedents, Justice Dhar rejected the petitioners' claims for backdated benefits. The court noted that engineers who were regularised after two years had been appointed through a proper selection process, unlike the petitioners.
Interpreting Section 5 of the 2010 Act, the court underlined that completion of seven years of service only makes an employee eligible for consideration, not automatic or retrospective regularisation.
"The regularisation, as such, cannot be ordered from any earlier date other than the date of the regularisation,” the court observed while relying on later Division Bench rulings that clarified the scope of the Act.
Justice Dhar further held that there was “no provision for retrospective regularisation in a case where an appointee has completed seven years of service after the appointed date," adding that the first proviso to Section 5 makes prospective regularisation mandatory.
Concluding that the petitioners had already been granted regularisation strictly in accordance with law, the court dismissed the writ petition as “devoid of merit” and vacated all interim directions.
“The petitioners are not entitled to claim regularisation of their services either after completion of two years of service or after completion of exactly seven years of service,” the judge ruled, affirming that their regularisation could only operate from November 24, 2017, the date it was sanctioned by the corporation.
Also Read