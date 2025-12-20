ETV Bharat / state

'No Provision For Retrospective Regularisation': Jammu Kashmir High Court Dismisses Pahalgam Engineers' Plea

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a long-running plea by four engineers of the J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) seeking retrospective regularisation of their services. The court held that the law does not permit backdated regularisation even if an employee has completed the required years of service.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, while pronouncing a 21-page judgment, ruled that the petitioners were entitled to regularisation only from the date it was formally sanctioned in 2017 and not from an earlier date as claimed.

The petitioners, led by Bhat, were engaged as Shift Engineers at the Pahalgam Mini Hydel Project in 2005 on a consolidated basis. Their services were extended periodically over the years. They approached the High Court, contending that under the policy followed by the power corporation, similarly placed employees had been regularised either after two years or upon completion of seven years of service.

They argued that although they completed seven years of continuous service by 2012, their services were regularised only on November 24, 2017, and that too prospectively. This, according to the petitioners, amounted to discrimination and violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

The respondents, including the Government of J&K and JKPDC, opposed the plea, asserting that the petitioners were engaged without any formal selection process and therefore could not claim parity with engineers appointed under the J&K Contractual Appointment Rules, 2003.

The government also relied on Section 5 of the J&K Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act, 2010, to argue that the law clearly mandates that regularisation can take effect only from the date it is granted, not retrospectively.