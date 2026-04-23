ETV Bharat / state

'No Proof Of Donation, Pay Compensation': High Court Tells J&K Administration In Anantnag School Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that the government cannot retain private land without following due process and must compensate owners, even if claims are raised after a long delay.

In his nine-page judgment, Justice MA Chowdhary at Srinagar allowed a petition filed by three residents of south Kashmir's Anantnag district and directed the state administration to begin land acquisition within four weeks and pay compensation under the law.

The petition was filed by Ghulam Nabi Allaie (70), Gulzar Ahmad Allaie (55) and Mushtaq Ahmad Allaie (50), all sons of late Abdul Khaliq Allaie and residents of Naina village in Anantnag's Bijbehara. They were represented by advocate Rizwan-ul-Zaman Bhat.

The respondents included the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through its School Education Department, the Director School Education Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Collector Land Acquisition Anantnag, Chief Education Officer Anantnag, and Zonal Education Officer Bijbehara. The government was represented by Deputy Advocate General Bikramdeep Singh.

The case revolved around one kanal and six marlas of land in Naina village. The petitioners said the land belonged to them and was used by the government to construct a school without acquisition or compensation.

They told the court that their father had sought compensation during his lifetime and they continued pursuing the claim. A legal notice sent in November 2023 received no response, prompting the writ petition.

The government argued that the land had been donated in 2006 by a relative of the petitioners and claimed the case suffered from delay and laches.