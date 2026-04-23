'No Proof Of Donation, Pay Compensation': High Court Tells J&K Administration In Anantnag School Case
Justice MA Chowdhary was hearing a petition by three residents of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that the government cannot retain private land without following due process and must compensate owners, even if claims are raised after a long delay.
In his nine-page judgment, Justice MA Chowdhary at Srinagar allowed a petition filed by three residents of south Kashmir's Anantnag district and directed the state administration to begin land acquisition within four weeks and pay compensation under the law.
The petition was filed by Ghulam Nabi Allaie (70), Gulzar Ahmad Allaie (55) and Mushtaq Ahmad Allaie (50), all sons of late Abdul Khaliq Allaie and residents of Naina village in Anantnag's Bijbehara. They were represented by advocate Rizwan-ul-Zaman Bhat.
The respondents included the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through its School Education Department, the Director School Education Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Collector Land Acquisition Anantnag, Chief Education Officer Anantnag, and Zonal Education Officer Bijbehara. The government was represented by Deputy Advocate General Bikramdeep Singh.
The case revolved around one kanal and six marlas of land in Naina village. The petitioners said the land belonged to them and was used by the government to construct a school without acquisition or compensation.
They told the court that their father had sought compensation during his lifetime and they continued pursuing the claim. A legal notice sent in November 2023 received no response, prompting the writ petition.
The government argued that the land had been donated in 2006 by a relative of the petitioners and claimed the case suffered from delay and laches.
The court found that the administration failed to produce any document or revenue record to prove donation.
"The plea of donation must be supported by evidence. Mere presumption based on silence of the landowner is not enough," the court held. It said the government cannot rely on unproven claims to deny compensation for land already in its possession.
While making its observation, the court said: "The state cannot occupy private land without legal acquisition or compensation, claims of donation must be backed by documentary or credible evidence, delay cannot defeat a claim where the state continues to hold land unlawfully and the government cannot claim ownership through adverse possession over citizens' land."
Relying on the Supreme Court's ruling in Vidya Devi vs State of Himachal Pradesh, the court reiterated that the right to property remains a constitutional and human right under Article 300A.
It emphasized that dispossessing a citizen without due process violates this right. The court noted that the landowners were deprived of a small parcel of land without compensation for years. It said such deprivation cannot be justified merely because the owners did not approach the court earlier.
"The landholder cannot be divested of his property without acquisition or payment of compensation," the court said, adding that even delayed claims must be considered when injustice continues.
Allowing the petition, the court directed the School Education Department to: "Initiate acquisition under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, 2013, complete the process within four weeks of receiving the judgment and determine and pay compensation to the petitioners expeditiously."
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