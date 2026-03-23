ETV Bharat / state

'No Proof He Is A Journalist': J-K HC, While Dismissing Plea Against COVID-Era FIR

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to quash an FIR registered during the COVID-19 lockdown. The High Court held that the plea was premature and that disputed facts must be examined during trial.

Justice Shahzad Azeem, while rejecting the petition filed by Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie at Srinagar, said the inherent powers of the court under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code cannot be exercised liberally.

"Jurisdiction under Section 482 CrPC cannot be liberally exercised. It has to be sparingly exercised, in cases where there is a dire need of exercise of this power,” the court said in its seven-page judgement.

The FIR, registered in April 2020 at Sumbal police station in Bandipora, accuses the petitioner and others of violating restrictions imposed under Section 144 CrPC during the pandemic, and assaulting police personnel. The charges include offences under sections 188, 269 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the prosecution, the petitioner was found moving in a vehicle during strict lockdown restrictions and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. It is also alleged that he assaulted a police party during questioning.

The petitioner claimed he is a journalist, and was returning home at the time of the incident. He alleged that "he was intercepted by the naka (checkpoint) party, who harassed him for no reason, and registered an FIR against him".

However, the court found no material on record to support his claim. "There is nothing on record to substantiate either that he is a journalist or that he, at the relevant point of time, was permitted to perform his duty as such, despite imposition of restrictions under Section 144 CrPC," the court observed.