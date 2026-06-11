No Power, No Drinking Water: Tribal Families In Satkosia Village Of Odisha Struggle Amid Forest Isolation
More than 100 tribal families in Salar survive without electricity, relying on stream water while facing wildlife threats and extreme temperatures, reports Sangram Ranjan Nath.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Angul: Ironic as it may sound, even today there are villages where electricity remains a distant dream and drinking water is at least a mile away. Welcome to Salar village, located deep inside the Satkosia Sanctuary and surrounded by dense forests and hills in Odisha’s Angul district. For generations, more than 100 tribal families have been living in the village.
Here, after dusk, the entire settlement is engulfed in darkness due to the absence of electricity. Wild animals roam freely through village lanes, and residents remain indoors even during summer when temperatures soar to 45°C. As a result, skin ailments are common among the villagers.
Drinking water is scarce as the village’s water pumps are non-functional. Women are often seen walking long distances to fetch clean water.
It appears the village is out of sight and therefore out of mind. As a result, residents continue to lead an isolated existence. Despite decades of Independence, there has been little improvement in their social and economic conditions.
It was only a few years ago that the village got a paved road. Beyond that, however, there has been little development. Adding to their woes are the numerous restrictions imposed under forest regulations, as the residents live inside a protected forest area.
The villagers say their biggest problem is the lack of electricity. Since the village was established, it has never received a power connection.
“Electricity infrastructure has reached up to six kilometres from Salar village, but extending it to the settlement has been overlooked by the power department, district administration and forest department,” alleged villager Anadi Dandasena.
Several years ago, the forest department installed solar lighting systems in the village. However, due to poor maintenance, the systems have become defunct. So, the village plunges into darkness every evening.
“Elephants and other wild animals frequently roam near residential areas, forcing villagers to remain indoors out of fear,” said another villager, Bishnu Charan Dehury.
With temperatures currently crossing 45°C, residents, especially children, are suffering from heat-related skin diseases. The situation has worsened because the village’s solar-powered water pump is no longer functional.
“We are struggling to access drinking water and forced to dig small pits near a stream to collect water for daily use,” said Padmini, who also has to walk long distances to fetch clean drinking water.
The absence of electricity has also rendered mobile phones largely unusable.
“We cannot even contact emergency services such as ambulances or fire brigades during emergencies. Despite being aware of our plight, both the administration and the forest department have remained silent,” added Dehury.
Relocation Controversy
The forest department has reportedly been attempting to relocate Salar village as part of the Satkosia Tiger Reserve project. Last year, some vested interests allegedly submitted documents to the Satkosia authorities claiming that villagers had voluntarily agreed to relocation. However, an administrative inquiry reportedly found that the signatures had been forged and that the villagers were unwilling to relocate.
Despite these findings, villagers allege that the forest department continues to focus on relocating the settlement rather than improving basic infrastructure.
“The officials claim that development projects are being withheld because of the proposed relocation plan,” said villagers, expressing strong opposition to the approach.
The villagers have once again submitted written appeals to the Satkosia Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), the electricity department and the district administration, demanding electricity for the village.
The residents have decided to protest if no solution is provided by June 20.
“If authorities fail to provide a concrete assurance regarding electrification by June 20, we will launch a protest from June 21,” they warned.
Officials from the Satkosia administration and the electricity department have not provided proper responses on the issue. Satkosia DFO Gadadhar Patra, however, said that the government is planning to relocate the village and, therefore, no major development works are currently being undertaken there.
Environmental activist Prasanna Behera, who has been working for the welfare of the villagers, said that irrespective of whether the village is relocated or not, basic amenities must be provided.
“At least electricity should have been provided to the settlement. What is the point of multiple government schemes and dedicated funds for welfare projects if they are not used for tribal development?” he questioned.
Though government schemes have been earmarked for the development of tribal communities, Salar village remains cut off from the rest of the world. It is time action was initiated to address the villagers’ issues before they are forced to take the path of protest.
Also Read: