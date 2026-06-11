ETV Bharat / state

No Power, No Drinking Water: Tribal Families In Satkosia Village Of Odisha Struggle Amid Forest Isolation

Angul: Ironic as it may sound, even today there are villages where electricity remains a distant dream and drinking water is at least a mile away. Welcome to Salar village, located deep inside the Satkosia Sanctuary and surrounded by dense forests and hills in Odisha’s Angul district. For generations, more than 100 tribal families have been living in the village.

Here, after dusk, the entire settlement is engulfed in darkness due to the absence of electricity. Wild animals roam freely through village lanes, and residents remain indoors even during summer when temperatures soar to 45°C. As a result, skin ailments are common among the villagers.

No Power, No Drinking Water: Tribal Families In Satkosia Village Of Odisha Struggle Amid Forest Isolation (ETV Bharat)

Drinking water is scarce as the village’s water pumps are non-functional. Women are often seen walking long distances to fetch clean water.

It appears the village is out of sight and therefore out of mind. As a result, residents continue to lead an isolated existence. Despite decades of Independence, there has been little improvement in their social and economic conditions.

It was only a few years ago that the village got a paved road. Beyond that, however, there has been little development. Adding to their woes are the numerous restrictions imposed under forest regulations, as the residents live inside a protected forest area.

Women trek long distance to fetch drinking water (ETV Bharat)

The villagers say their biggest problem is the lack of electricity. Since the village was established, it has never received a power connection.

“Electricity infrastructure has reached up to six kilometres from Salar village, but extending it to the settlement has been overlooked by the power department, district administration and forest department,” alleged villager Anadi Dandasena.

Several years ago, the forest department installed solar lighting systems in the village. However, due to poor maintenance, the systems have become defunct. So, the village plunges into darkness every evening.

“Elephants and other wild animals frequently roam near residential areas, forcing villagers to remain indoors out of fear,” said another villager, Bishnu Charan Dehury.