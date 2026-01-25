ETV Bharat / state

'No Place For Hindi In TN Then, Now and Forever': CM Stalin On Language Martyrs Day

Chennai: DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday hailed the "Language Martyrs" of the state who sacrificied their lives during the anti-Hindi agitation in the past and asserted that there was "no place" for the language here forever.

Paying tributes on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day, he said, "a state that loved its language like its life, unitedly struggled against Hindi imposition; protested with the same intensity every time it was imposed."

"Language Martyrs Day; there is no place for Hindi then, now and forever (in TN)," the Dravidian party chief said in a social media post. He shared a brief video of the history related to the anti-Hindi agitation, which peaked during 1965, that included references to the 'martyrs,' besides the contributions of late DMK stalwarts, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi in the language issue.