ETV Bharat / state

No Permission For Cockroach Janata Party's Human Chain Programme: Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Police said no permission has been granted for a gathering of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party Karnataka’ near the Town Hall on May 24.



Acknowledging that posts on human chain protests are circulating on social media, the Bengaluru Police said it has not received any request so far for organizing such a programme. It has confirmed that even if a request is received, permission will not be granted for the programme to be held near the Town Hall.

The city police said it has not received any application from any individual, organization or party seeking permission to organize a programme near the Town Hall. "The Karnataka High Court has ordered that no 'dharna' or protest marches are allowed in any place other than Freedom Park in Bengaluru, it said.