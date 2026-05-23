No Permission For Cockroach Janata Party's Human Chain Programme: Bengaluru Police
The city police said it has not received any application from any individual, organization or party seeking permission to organize a programme near Town Hall.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Police said no permission has been granted for a gathering of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party Karnataka’ near the Town Hall on May 24.
Acknowledging that posts on human chain protests are circulating on social media, the Bengaluru Police said it has not received any request so far for organizing such a programme. It has confirmed that even if a request is received, permission will not be granted for the programme to be held near the Town Hall.
The city police said it has not received any application from any individual, organization or party seeking permission to organize a programme near the Town Hall. "The Karnataka High Court has ordered that no 'dharna' or protest marches are allowed in any place other than Freedom Park in Bengaluru, it said.
“Therefore, people assembling in front of Town Hall in violation of this order would amount to a clear breach of the Hon’ble Court’s directions. Hence, the public is advised not to knowingly or unknowingly forward/share the said message through social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, etc., and not to gather near Town Hall. This notice is issued in the public interest to create awareness about the law,” the police said.
A post by the Cockroach Janata Party calling for a peaceful human chain to be formed near the Town Hall on May 24 at 11 am has gone viral on social media. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said it is up to the city police to grant or deny permission for any programme. "If the police deny it, there must be some reason for it," he said.
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