ETV Bharat / state

No Permanent Teachers In 13 Govt Schools Of This Tribal Block In Madhya Pradesh

Chhindwara: In a sorry state of affairs, at least thirteen government schools in Harrai, a tribal block in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, lack a single permanent teacher, causing children to suffer with no proper education.

According to residents, the shortage of teachers threatens the future of students eager to learn. “Some schools face closure due to no teachers, while others are run by guest teachers or one teacher managing multiple schools,” they said.

Pritam Singh, a Kohpani resident, said that the locals had been demanding the appointment of teachers for a long time, but the Education Department has turned deaf ears towards the issue.

“Teachers from other schools have been given additional charge of these schools. However, they are unable to attend all of them regularly, resulting in the teaching process suffering,” he said.

Durgesh Chouksey, a social worker from Harrai, accused the government of misleading the public with false promises and achievements.

“Government and public representatives speak grandly about development, but the ground reality is quite different. Many schools in tribal areas have buildings but lack teachers. As a result, children go to school only to play and return empty-handed,” he alleged.