No Permanent Teachers In 13 Govt Schools Of This Tribal Block In Madhya Pradesh
Thirteen government schools in Harrai, Madhya Pradesh, lack permanent teachers, causing education disruption. Locals demand action as temporary staff struggle to manage multiple schools.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Chhindwara: In a sorry state of affairs, at least thirteen government schools in Harrai, a tribal block in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, lack a single permanent teacher, causing children to suffer with no proper education.
According to residents, the shortage of teachers threatens the future of students eager to learn. “Some schools face closure due to no teachers, while others are run by guest teachers or one teacher managing multiple schools,” they said.
Pritam Singh, a Kohpani resident, said that the locals had been demanding the appointment of teachers for a long time, but the Education Department has turned deaf ears towards the issue.
“Teachers from other schools have been given additional charge of these schools. However, they are unable to attend all of them regularly, resulting in the teaching process suffering,” he said.
Durgesh Chouksey, a social worker from Harrai, accused the government of misleading the public with false promises and achievements.
“Government and public representatives speak grandly about development, but the ground reality is quite different. Many schools in tribal areas have buildings but lack teachers. As a result, children go to school only to play and return empty-handed,” he alleged.
He said many children had left studies altogether, as families cannot afford private schooling, leaving children’s futures bleak.
Residents claimed that some teachers were officially posted to rural schools but worked elsewhere under a government system called "attachment".
“About 40 teachers are posted in rural schools but serve in urban schools or administrative offices. This blocks new appointments, as posts appear filled on paper,” they said.
For instance, OP Joshi, who is posted as headmaster at a school in Sajkuhi, is currently working as a block education officer.
In response to the complaints, In-charge District Education Officer PL Meshram told ETV Bharat that higher authorities had already been informed about the teacher shortage, and arrangements would soon be made. “All schools are currently operational, and there is no disruption to the students’ education,” he claimed.
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