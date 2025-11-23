ETV Bharat / state

No One Would've Dared to Attack India Had There Been Op Sindoor After 26/11: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the gathering during the Walk of Honour at the Global Peace Honours 2025, organised by Divyaj Foundation at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Had India taken an Operation Sindoor-like action after the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack, no one would have dared to target the country again, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Speaking at an event at the Gateway of India on Saturday to mark the coming 17th anniversary of the 26/11 attack, Fadnavis said it was not merely an attack on the Taj and Trident hotels. Mumbai is the economic capital of India, and the attack on the city was an attack on the sovereignty of the country, he said. "Had we understood this and shown the courage to conduct an `Operation Sindoor' then, nobody would have dared to attack us again," he said.

India carried out military action under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025. The Mumbai terror attack, during which Pakistani terrorists entered the city by sea route on November 26, 2008, and caused mayhem, claimed at least 166 lives.

Though 17 years have passed, "there is still pain in our hearts," Fadnavis said. "We have gathered here to honour the martyrs and the brave-hearts, and remember that the threat of terror still persists and we need to be alert. We need to be the eyes and ears of our country and speak in one language. We are safe if we are united," the BJP leader said.