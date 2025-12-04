'No One Will Be Deleted’: Mamata Warns BJP Over SIR Panic in Bengal, Announces Help Desks
Mamata accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of 'orchestrating' the exercise to unsettle voters and 'capture West Bengal by trickery.'
Published : December 4, 2025 at 1:15 AM IST|
Updated : December 4, 2025 at 1:30 AM IST
Malda: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who addressed a rally in Malda's Gajol on Wednesday, sought to erase fears from the mind of people about the SIR exercise in the state and also announced the launch of a 'help desk' to assist voters to tackle the "fear and confusion caused by the exercise."
"No one should be afraid. The government is launching a help desk," she said. In a meeting organised by Malda District Trinamool, she criticised the BJP-led central government on the new Waqf Act in addition to the SIR.
According to observers, she is trying to use SIR as a weapon to counter the BJP effectively. The Trinamool leader said, "BJP has resorted to voter suppression in the name of SIR. What was the need for such haste? If someone gets his name enrolled in SIR, there is no guarantee that his name will be included in the voter list. Even if the name is included in the draft list, there will be a hearing again. You will have to attend the hearing. If you do not go, your name will be deleted. I heard that all the servers have been down today. Everyone is being intimidated on top of that," she added.
She continued, "I am assuring you clearly, no one should be afraid. No one will have to go to detention camps. No one will be pushed back. Everyone will stay in Bengal. You can rest assured. I am your guardian. If anyone is deprived, we are also starting a May I Help You camp. Whoever needs the documents can get them from there. The elections will be announced in February. So they(the BJP-led Centre) cleverly did it three months ago."
She further alleged that the SIR was planned by Amit Shah. "It was planned so that if no one follows the SIR, the elections can be stopped. The government can be thrown out. But no matter how much you try, remember, no great work is accomplished by cheating. We will do everything to stop you," she said.
'BJP using trickery'
She accused the BJP of trying to occupy West Bengal through undemocratic means. "They(the BJP) are telling lies on all social media. They are releasing fake videos. They will show my picture through artificial means, but that is not me. No trickery will work. You live on social networks. No matter how hard you try, occupying Bengal is a far cry." Mamata asserted.
Banerjee tore into the BJP over the Election Commission's rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls months before the Assembly polls, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of 'orchestrating' the exercise to unsettle voters and "capture West Bengal by trickery."
She further said that by going with SIR, the BJP is digging its "own grave." According to her, the BJP should not get swayed by the Bihar win, as the election in West Bengal is a different ballgame.
She alleged that the EC's November 4 rollout of SIR has unleashed "widespread fear", with people believing their names would be arbitrarily dropped from the voters' list. "Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to SIR panic, suicides included. We are helping their families. This cannot continue," she added.
Similar incidents, she claimed, had occurred in other states as well. Banerjee clarified that the TMC was not opposing the revision itself but the "politically motivated haste".
"We are not against SIR or census. But why the tearing hurry? A citizen again has to prove he is a citizen. Why?" she asked. "This has been done to disrupt Bengal's development work. They have blocked our dues, yet we are running schemes. Now they want to wreck everything in the name of SIR," she said.
Help desk from December 12
The Chief Minister announced that from December 12, the state government will set up statewide "May I Help You" camps to assist citizens when SIR hearings begin later this month. She appealed to migrant workers to ensure they fill up their forms, warning that "names may be struck off if forms are not submitted".
Launching a sharp attack on the BJP's ideological thrust, Banerjee asserted, "We don't need to learn Hindutva from the BJP. I do not practise communal politics; I practise secular politics. When I go to churches, I follow their rules. Same when I go to gurdwaras and mosques. Why do you object only to Muslim culture? Everyone has their own culture. I respect every religion. I will not allow unrest in Bengal."
Without naming the BJP-led Union government, she fired a sharp warning, "You think you can do everything with brute force? You want to create an Emergency-like situation? Remember, people speak the last word. People will not forgive you."
"The BJP is like bed bugs; they bite till you remove them. They must be removed politically so Bengal is no longer harmed," she thundered.
The BJP, she said, "doesn't allow the Centre to clear funds and spreads lies on social media, uses AI to circulate misinformation with my face even though it's not me," adding that "they loot and then say Jhoot (falsehood)."
'Centre withholding funds'
She also accused the Centre of withholding funds. "We get only GST. All our tax money is taken away by the Centre. Bengal is supposed to get Rs 1.87 lakh-crore, but it has been withheld. And then they want to grab Bengal forcefully?" she said.
Banerjee referred to the case of Sunali (Sonali) Khatun, the pregnant woman and her child pushed into Bangladesh earlier this year, whose return the Supreme Court allowed on humanitarian grounds on Wednesday.
"The court asked the Centre to bring back Sonali Khatun. We fought the case," she said. "Sunali is an Indian. Then why did the BSF push a pregnant woman to Bangladesh? Was it because she is Bengali? Is that why she was branded Bangladeshi and thrown across the border?"
Reiterating her position on citizenship and deportation issues, Banerjee said, "As long as I am here, no Bengali will be pushed back or sent to a detention camp." The showdown over SIR comes as Bengal heads into its most polarised Assembly election in years, with the TMC framing the revision as a tool for intimidation and the BJP insisting it is a routine process.
Banerjee, however, insisted she was in Malda not to seek votes but to "stand by anxious citizens". "I have not come to ask for votes," she said. "I have come to stand by you. Do not be afraid. No one will go to a detention camp. Your names will not be dropped. Bengal will remain safe."
