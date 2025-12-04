ETV Bharat / state

'No One Will Be Deleted’: Mamata Warns BJP Over SIR Panic in Bengal, Announces Help Desks

Malda: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who addressed a rally in Malda's Gajol on Wednesday, sought to erase fears from the mind of people about the SIR exercise in the state and also announced the launch of a 'help desk' to assist voters to tackle the "fear and confusion caused by the exercise."

"No one should be afraid. The government is launching a help desk," she said. In a meeting organised by Malda District Trinamool, she criticised the BJP-led central government on the new Waqf Act in addition to the SIR.

According to observers, she is trying to use SIR as a weapon to counter the BJP effectively. The Trinamool leader said, "BJP has resorted to voter suppression in the name of SIR. What was the need for such haste? If someone gets his name enrolled in SIR, there is no guarantee that his name will be included in the voter list. Even if the name is included in the draft list, there will be a hearing again. You will have to attend the hearing. If you do not go, your name will be deleted. I heard that all the servers have been down today. Everyone is being intimidated on top of that," she added.

She continued, "I am assuring you clearly, no one should be afraid. No one will have to go to detention camps. No one will be pushed back. Everyone will stay in Bengal. You can rest assured. I am your guardian. If anyone is deprived, we are also starting a May I Help You camp. Whoever needs the documents can get them from there. The elections will be announced in February. So they(the BJP-led Centre) cleverly did it three months ago."

She further alleged that the SIR was planned by Amit Shah. "It was planned so that if no one follows the SIR, the elections can be stopped. The government can be thrown out. But no matter how much you try, remember, no great work is accomplished by cheating. We will do everything to stop you," she said.

'BJP using trickery'

She accused the BJP of trying to occupy West Bengal through undemocratic means. "They(the BJP) are telling lies on all social media. They are releasing fake videos. They will show my picture through artificial means, but that is not me. No trickery will work. You live on social networks. No matter how hard you try, occupying Bengal is a far cry." Mamata asserted.

Banerjee tore into the BJP over the Election Commission's rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls months before the Assembly polls, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of 'orchestrating' the exercise to unsettle voters and "capture West Bengal by trickery."

She further said that by going with SIR, the BJP is digging its "own grave." According to her, the BJP should not get swayed by the Bihar win, as the election in West Bengal is a different ballgame.

She alleged that the EC's November 4 rollout of SIR has unleashed "widespread fear", with people believing their names would be arbitrarily dropped from the voters' list. "Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to SIR panic, suicides included. We are helping their families. This cannot continue," she added.

Similar incidents, she claimed, had occurred in other states as well. Banerjee clarified that the TMC was not opposing the revision itself but the "politically motivated haste".

"We are not against SIR or census. But why the tearing hurry? A citizen again has to prove he is a citizen. Why?" she asked. "This has been done to disrupt Bengal's development work. They have blocked our dues, yet we are running schemes. Now they want to wreck everything in the name of SIR," she said.