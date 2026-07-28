ETV Bharat / state

No One Should Be Given 'First Honour' At Temple Festival: Madras High Court

The HV ordered that no individual or group should be accorded 'first honour' during the temple festival ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed that no individual or community should be accorded 'first honour' during the annual festival of the Muthu Mariamman Temple at Keelakottai in Ramanathapuram district.

The order was passed by Justice Victoria Gowri while hearing a petition filed by Madhavi, a resident of Keelakottai, seeking permission and police protection to perform rituals, including the sacrifice of a goat and offering Pongal to the deity, along with her family during the Aadi Perukku festival at the temple.

In her petition, Madhavi stated that she had submitted a representation to the District Superintendent of Police seeking permission and police protection to worship at the temple with her family. However, no action had been taken on her request.

She therefore sought a direction from the court permitting her family to participate in the festival and ensuring adequate security.

When the petition came up for hearing, the government lawyer informed the court that a dispute existed between two groups over the conduct of worship at the Muthu Mariamman Temple.

The court was also informed that the Tahsildar had initiated steps to hold peace talks between the parties to resolve the dispute. The government counsel submitted that any order passed by the High Court would be implemented.