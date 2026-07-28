No One Should Be Given 'First Honour' At Temple Festival: Madras High Court
Judge directed that all sections of the community should be allowed to participate equally in the festival and related rituals. Reports KS Balakrishnan
Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed that no individual or community should be accorded 'first honour' during the annual festival of the Muthu Mariamman Temple at Keelakottai in Ramanathapuram district.
The order was passed by Justice Victoria Gowri while hearing a petition filed by Madhavi, a resident of Keelakottai, seeking permission and police protection to perform rituals, including the sacrifice of a goat and offering Pongal to the deity, along with her family during the Aadi Perukku festival at the temple.
In her petition, Madhavi stated that she had submitted a representation to the District Superintendent of Police seeking permission and police protection to worship at the temple with her family. However, no action had been taken on her request.
She therefore sought a direction from the court permitting her family to participate in the festival and ensuring adequate security.
When the petition came up for hearing, the government lawyer informed the court that a dispute existed between two groups over the conduct of worship at the Muthu Mariamman Temple.
The court was also informed that the Tahsildar had initiated steps to hold peace talks between the parties to resolve the dispute. The government counsel submitted that any order passed by the High Court would be implemented.
After recording the submissions, Justice Victoria Gowri directed the authorities to provide adequate police protection to ensure that the temple festival was conducted peacefully and without disruption.
The judge further directed that all sections of the community, including members of Scheduled Castes, should be allowed to participate equally in the festival and related rituals.
The court also directed that the goat sacrifice, as part of the customary temple ritual, should be conducted first at the temple and that the meat should subsequently be distributed equally among the members of the community.
Importantly, the court ordered that no individual or group should be accorded 'first honour' during the temple festival. The petition was accordingly disposed of with the above directions.
The practice of granting 'first honour' during temple festivals to members of particular communities or individuals has historically been associated with traditional social hierarchies in parts of Tamil Nadu.
Against this backdrop, the High Court's direction that no one should be given 'first honour' at the Muthu Mariamman Temple festival in Ramanathapuram is significant.
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