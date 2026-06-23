ETV Bharat / state

No One Should Be Denied Cancer Treatment Due To Lack Of Money: Balakrishna On Silver Jubilee Of Basavatarakam Hospital

Hyderabad: Actor, MLA and Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Nandamuri Balakrishna, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to affordable cancer care, stating that no patient should be deprived of treatment because of financial constraints.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, Balakrishna said the institution was founded with the vision of ensuring quality cancer treatment for all, particularly the poor and underprivileged.

The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, fomer Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minisiter of State for Health and Family Affairs Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications and Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Andhra Pradesh Minister Satyakumar Yadav, members of the NTR (Telugu film icon, former Chief Minister and founder of Telugu Desam Party N T Rama Rao) family, and prominent personalities from various fields.

'I Stand Before You as a Son'

Recalling the inspiration behind the hospital, Balakrishna said his mother, Basavatarakam Nandamuri, battled cancer in 1984. During her treatment, she expressed concern not only about her recovery but also about the plight of those who could not afford medical care.

"Today I have not come before you as an actor or a public representative. I stand before you as a son. When my mother Basavatarakam was diagnosed with cancer, we suffered a lot. We were able to fight the disease because we had the means. My mother asked what would happen to those who did not have money for treatment. That question became our responsibility," Balakrishna said.

He recollected that his father, N T Rama Rao, transformed that concern into a mission and laid the foundation for the hospital in 1989 with the objective that no life should be lost due to lack of access to cancer treatment.

Balakrishna also acknowledged the contributions of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Dr Tulasidevi Polavarapu and Dr Kakarla Subbarao in helping realise the vision.

From 100 Beds to a Leading Cancer Centre

The hospital, inaugurated by former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee and Chandrababu Naidu in 2000, who was also the CM of then unified Andhra Pradesh, has grown into one of India's leading comprehensive cancer care centres.

According to Balakrishna, the institution now has 650 beds and performs between 35 and 40 surgeries daily. More than 3.75 lakh patients have received treatment over the past 25 years.

"Our goal is simple: Patients who come to us with fear and pain should return home with hope and a smile," he said.