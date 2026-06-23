No One Should Be Denied Cancer Treatment Due To Lack Of Money: Balakrishna On Silver Jubilee Of Basavatarakam Hospital
Balakrishna announced plans to further expand cancer care services. He revealed that a 1,000-bed world-class cancer hospital would be established in Amaravati.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor, MLA and Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Nandamuri Balakrishna, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to affordable cancer care, stating that no patient should be deprived of treatment because of financial constraints.
Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, Balakrishna said the institution was founded with the vision of ensuring quality cancer treatment for all, particularly the poor and underprivileged.
The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, fomer Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minisiter of State for Health and Family Affairs Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications and Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Andhra Pradesh Minister Satyakumar Yadav, members of the NTR (Telugu film icon, former Chief Minister and founder of Telugu Desam Party N T Rama Rao) family, and prominent personalities from various fields.
'I Stand Before You as a Son'
Recalling the inspiration behind the hospital, Balakrishna said his mother, Basavatarakam Nandamuri, battled cancer in 1984. During her treatment, she expressed concern not only about her recovery but also about the plight of those who could not afford medical care.
"Today I have not come before you as an actor or a public representative. I stand before you as a son. When my mother Basavatarakam was diagnosed with cancer, we suffered a lot. We were able to fight the disease because we had the means. My mother asked what would happen to those who did not have money for treatment. That question became our responsibility," Balakrishna said.
He recollected that his father, N T Rama Rao, transformed that concern into a mission and laid the foundation for the hospital in 1989 with the objective that no life should be lost due to lack of access to cancer treatment.
Balakrishna also acknowledged the contributions of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Dr Tulasidevi Polavarapu and Dr Kakarla Subbarao in helping realise the vision.
From 100 Beds to a Leading Cancer Centre
The hospital, inaugurated by former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee and Chandrababu Naidu in 2000, who was also the CM of then unified Andhra Pradesh, has grown into one of India's leading comprehensive cancer care centres.
According to Balakrishna, the institution now has 650 beds and performs between 35 and 40 surgeries daily. More than 3.75 lakh patients have received treatment over the past 25 years.
"Our goal is simple: Patients who come to us with fear and pain should return home with hope and a smile," he said.
He added that the hospital's services have been strengthened through support from governments, corporate social responsibility initiatives, donors, and healthcare professionals.
Expansion Plans
Marking the silver jubilee milestone, Balakrishna announced plans to further expand cancer care services. He revealed that a 1,000-bed world-class cancer hospital would be established in Amaravati, while facilities at the Hyderabad campus would also be upgraded with advanced medical infrastructure. He reiterated that the institution would continue to uphold its founding promise of affordable and accessible treatment for all cancer patients.
Venkaiah Calls for Wider Access
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu praised the hospital's service record and urged governments to strengthen cancer screening programmes. He said education and healthcare should be delivered as a mission rather than a commercial activity and called for free cancer screening initiatives across the country. "The doctors and staff of Basavatarakam Hospital have demonstrated that quality treatment can be delivered with compassion and affordability," he said.
Cancer Burden Increasing: Anupriya
Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlighted the growing cancer burden in India, noting that nearly 15 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer annually. She said the Centre is promoting early detection through free screenings under the Ayushman Bharat programme for individuals above 30 years of age. Anupriya also highlighted efforts to combat cervical cancer through HPV vaccination drives targeting girls below the age of 14. "Basavatarakam Hospital has become a source of assurance for cancer patients by providing treatment at affordable costs," she said.
Tribute to a Legacy
In a recorded message, Union Health Minister J P Nadda described the institution as a symbol of selfless service and comprehensive cancer care.
Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the hospital stands as a tribute to the vision of NTR and the dedication of Balakrishna in carrying forward his mother's aspirations.
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, meanwhile, stressed the importance of early diagnosis and awareness, noting that cancer cases are rising steadily in the state. He said both the state and central governments are working to ensure that treatment costs do not become a burden on patients.
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