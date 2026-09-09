ETV Bharat / state

No One From DU Contacted Us: Father Of Chandauli Youth Killed In Delhi Building Collapse

Chandauli: A B.Com student from here was among the seven people killed in the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, with his grieving father on Wednesday alleging that no official from Delhi University contacted the family.

Abhishek Kharwar, who was pursuing B.Com in Motilal Nehru College, was staying in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan, around two kilometres from his college, his father Santosh Kharwar said. Since the college did not provide hostel accommodation, the family had arranged a rented room for him.

Three days after the incident on September 6, the Chandauli sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and a lekhpal visited the family home on Wednesday and offered condolences. They assured the family of all possible government assistance.

"Abhishek was also a student of Delhi University, but despite such a big tragedy, no responsible official from the university reached the spot or contacted us till now," Santosh told PTI.

Abhishek had secured admission in August last year, his father said. "We never felt that there was any danger in staying there," Santosh said, adding that most PG buildings in the area were around 20 to 25 years old. Santosh said he reached Delhi around 10 am the day after the collapse.

Abhishek, who studied in English-medium schools, aspired to become a chartered accountant and was preparing for its examination alongside his graduation, his father said. Abhishek was taken to AIIMS after he pulled himself out of the debris following the incident.

Doctors told the family that Abhishek remained alive while he was trapped until around 9.15 pm on September 6, but later died, Santosh said. Regarding the cause of death, he said the family was informed that the AIIMS report would be available only after 20-21 days, leaving them without clarity on the exact cause of death for now.