No High-Security Number Plate? Your Vehicle Will Not Get Petrol, Diesel Or CNG In Amritsar
DCP Aakarshi Jain said a complete ban has also been imposed on dispensing loose petrol in plastic or glass bottles and containers
Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Amritsar: The Amritsar Police Commissionerate has ordered that vehicles without High-Security Registration Plate will no longer be able to get petrol, diesel, or CNG in Amritsar.
The police issued this order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The order will be applicable within the jurisdiction of the Amritsar City Commissionerate.
"It was observed that many vehicles were plying on the roads within city limits without High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) or with broken and altered number plates. Such vehicles not only blatantly violate the Motor Vehicles Act but are also frequently used in incidents of snatching, accidents, and other serious crimes, making it difficult to identify the perpetrators," said Aakarshi Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Local), Amritsar.
Keeping these serious aspects in mind, the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, has issued new orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, exercising magisterial powers. In accordance with this order, strict instructions have been issued to all petrol pumps in the city not to supply petrol, diesel, or CNG to any vehicle lacking an HSRP or displaying a damaged or tampered-with number plate. This directive applies equally to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the DCP said.
However, emergency vehicles such as ambulances and vehicles with temporary registration numbers have been exempted from this rule.
Additionally, a complete ban has been imposed on dispensing loose petrol in plastic or glass bottles and containers. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate these orders. Petrol pump managers have supported this move by the police administration. "We have received the Police Commissioner's orders and have accordingly issued clear instructions to all our staff not to dispense fuel to vehicles lacking registration numbers or HSRP. Awareness boards are also being installed at the pump," said Roop Singh, a petrol pump manager.
He appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration and ensure their vehicles are fitted with number plates in accordance with government regulations. He clarified that if anyone insists on purchasing loose fuel or demands fuel for a vehicle without a number plate, the police will be immediately informed, and legal action will be initiated.
Ordinary citizens have lauded this decision as a commendable step for the city's safety. "This is an excellent move by the police. Incidents such as robberies and shootings in the city have frequently been carried out using old motorcycles or those lacking registration numbers. Every citizen should cooperate with the administration in these safety measures by keeping their documents in order and installing high-security number plates," said Manpreet Singh, a fuel customer.
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