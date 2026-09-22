ETV Bharat / state

No High-Security Number Plate? Your Vehicle Will Not Get Petrol, Diesel Or CNG In Amritsar

DCP Aakarshi Jain says that the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, has issued new orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: The Amritsar Police Commissionerate has ordered that vehicles without High-Security Registration Plate will no longer be able to get petrol, diesel, or CNG in Amritsar.

The police issued this order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The order will be applicable within the jurisdiction of the Amritsar City Commissionerate.

"It was observed that many vehicles were plying on the roads within city limits without High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) or with broken and altered number plates. Such vehicles not only blatantly violate the Motor Vehicles Act but are also frequently used in incidents of snatching, accidents, and other serious crimes, making it difficult to identify the perpetrators," said Aakarshi Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Local), Amritsar.

Keeping these serious aspects in mind, the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, has issued new orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, exercising magisterial powers. In accordance with this order, strict instructions have been issued to all petrol pumps in the city not to supply petrol, diesel, or CNG to any vehicle lacking an HSRP or displaying a damaged or tampered-with number plate. This directive applies equally to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the DCP said.