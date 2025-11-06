ETV Bharat / state

No 'November Revolution', Revolution Only In 2028 With Congress's Return To Power: Shivakumar

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Dismissing speculation about "November revolution", Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said, there will be a revolution only in 2028 with the Congress returning to power in the state.

Asserting that he is a "disciplined soldier" of the party, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will abide by the party's decision.

There has been speculation about the chief minister change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term this month, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".

"I'm not meeting anyone (from the high command). There have been no discussions with me regarding Cabinet reshuffle. It is the prerogative of the CM. Let him do it. I have no programme to meet any leaders. I will have to meet them on matters concerning party organisations, vote chori campaign," Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi to meet legal experts in connection with the state's river water projects, said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Reports about the Cabinet reshuffle and leadership are by you (media). Have I said anything about leadership change? or has the CM said anything? Nothing. We have said that we will abide by the party direction. If the party says the CM has to be there for five years, he will be for five years. If he has to be for ten years, he will be for ten years. If 15 years, he will be for 15 years. We will discharge the duty given to us (by the party)." Stating that he is a disciplined soldier of the Congress party, he asserted that he will never cross the party line.