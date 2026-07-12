ETV Bharat / state

'No Need To Wear Your Faith On Your Sleeve,' Says Former BJP Leader Annamalai

Coimbatore: Former BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai on Sunday asserted that a true Hindu treats everyone equally and embraces everyone and does not regard someone as high or low.

Addresing his foundation's first anti-drug conference at Pollachi near here, Annamalai said he is a proud nationalist and Indian.

However, when he steps out, he locks up his caste and religion inside his house. "There is no need to highlight and display religion everytime," he said. On the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, he said that those below 39 years of age brought about the regime change.