ETV Bharat / state

No Need To Prove My Arrest Under MISA, Says DMK Chief MK Stalin

Chennai: DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Saturday said there is no need for him to prove his arrest under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) to anyone and that no one is qualified to grade his sacrifices.

Speaking at DMK's 'Mupperum Vizha' (Grand Tripartite Festival) to mark the birth anniversaries of Arignar Anna and Thanthai Periyar, he said, "I have no need to prove my MISA arrest to any of you. None of you possess the standing to grade my sacrifice. My MISA history has been recorded by Annan Chittibabu in his prison diary; that stands as an indelible inscription in time. Furthermore, there is the report of the Ismail Commission—constituted by MGR—which investigated the prison torture".

Addressing the gathering, he said, "For a movement to endure for 75 years is no ordinary achievement. Moreover, it is a rarity for a movement to retain such grandeur even after crossing the 75-year mark. The reason for this achievement lies in the DMK's principles and ideals. There is no victory we have not witnessed, nor any defeat we have not experienced".

Stalin said, "Had we correctly assessed who the enemy was and acted accordingly, we would not have faced defeat in the recent Assembly elections. The party that formed the government did not even secure the seats required for a majority. Yet, they are projecting an image as if a massive wave had swept through and as if all of Tamil Nadu had been awaiting their arrival. In reality, their government is functioning only with the support of the parties that won as part of our alliance".

He said, "The ruling party’s true nature is revealed by the fact that—without even trusting the very parties that supported them—they are engaging in horse-trading. What, then, should a party that has formed such a weak government actually do? Ideally, one should aim to earn a good reputation by implementing public welfare schemes. But is that what they (TVK) are doing? What is the current TVK government actually doing? They are either halting the schemes introduced during our 'Dravidian Model' administration or simply renaming them and slapping on new stickers".

Stalin said, "As for the Chief Minister (Vijay), he is constantly in 'shooting mode. Despite claiming to have quit acting in films, he is now performing before the public—without revealing who the director or cameraman might be. First, it was 'punch dialogues'; now, it is 'foreign shoots.' It is all just 'Reels."'