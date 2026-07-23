ETV Bharat / state

No Need To Panic Over COVID-19 Situation In Odisha: Public Health Director

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Public Health Director Dr Rabindranath Mishra on Thursday said there is no need over the COVID-19 situation in the state as most of the patients who had tested positive for the virus are recovering well.

Dr Mishra said the infected individuals are showing symptoms like common cold and fever. He said there is no serious threat of COVID-19 at present. He said three cases have been reported in Ganjam district and while two of them are undergoing treatment at home, the third has been admitted to a hospital. "The health condition of the three is stable," Dr Mishra said.

He further said the current COVID-19 infection is more like common influenza. "Therefore, people should not panic and take general precautions and seek medical advice if they feel physically ill," Dr Mishra said.

According to the information received from the Government of India, the data independently assessed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Indian Council of Medical Research on COVID-19 indicates that the infection level is quite low.

Regular monitoring of patients and clinical precautions are being followed as per the protocol of the Government of India, said Dr Mishra

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