No Need To Panic Over COVID-19 Situation In Odisha: Public Health Director
Dr Rabindranath Mishra said those who tested positive for the virus in the state are stable and recovering well, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Public Health Director Dr Rabindranath Mishra on Thursday said there is no need over the COVID-19 situation in the state as most of the patients who had tested positive for the virus are recovering well.
Dr Mishra said the infected individuals are showing symptoms like common cold and fever. He said there is no serious threat of COVID-19 at present. He said three cases have been reported in Ganjam district and while two of them are undergoing treatment at home, the third has been admitted to a hospital. "The health condition of the three is stable," Dr Mishra said.
He further said the current COVID-19 infection is more like common influenza. "Therefore, people should not panic and take general precautions and seek medical advice if they feel physically ill," Dr Mishra said.
According to the information received from the Government of India, the data independently assessed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Indian Council of Medical Research on COVID-19 indicates that the infection level is quite low.
Regular monitoring of patients and clinical precautions are being followed as per the protocol of the Government of India, said Dr Mishra
What to do?
1) Seek medical advice in case of cold or fever
2) Maintain hygiene
3) Follow government health advisories
4) Trust government information instead of rumors
The Health Department is monitoring the travel history of people diagnosed with COVID-19. After the detection of cases in neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh, special wards and other arrangements have been made for COVID-19 positive patients at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur, Dr Mishra said.
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