ETV Bharat / state

No Need To Be Afraid Of SIR In TN, ECI Assures Madras HC

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday assured the Madras High Court that no one needs to worry about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, and the exercise will be carried out better than expected.

An application was filed on behalf of former AIADMK T Nagar MLA Satyanarayananan seeking to remove the names of deceased, migrant, ineligible and doubly-registered voters from the electoral roll in T Nagar and Tambaram constituencies. However, it seems that the poll body has not taken any action on this yet.

In this context, a petition was filed by Satyanarayanayan and AIADMK lawyer Vinayagam, seeking an order to the Election Commission to consider this application. The petition came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Arul Murugan. At that time, Niranjan Rajagopal for ECI said, "Special revisions to the voter list are carried out in January every year. It is normal for special revisions to be carried out before every election."