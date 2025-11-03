No Need To Be Afraid Of SIR In TN, ECI Assures Madras HC
The bench of Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Arul Murugan was hearing a plea seeking the removal of the deceased, migrant, ineligible and doubly-registered voters.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday assured the Madras High Court that no one needs to worry about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, and the exercise will be carried out better than expected.
An application was filed on behalf of former AIADMK T Nagar MLA Satyanarayananan seeking to remove the names of deceased, migrant, ineligible and doubly-registered voters from the electoral roll in T Nagar and Tambaram constituencies. However, it seems that the poll body has not taken any action on this yet.
In this context, a petition was filed by Satyanarayanayan and AIADMK lawyer Vinayagam, seeking an order to the Election Commission to consider this application. The petition came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Arul Murugan. At that time, Niranjan Rajagopal for ECI said, "Special revisions to the voter list are carried out in January every year. It is normal for special revisions to be carried out before every election."
The ECI had issued a notification on October 27 regarding the implementation of SIR in 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, from November 4. The exercise will see a complete revamp of the voter list, where enumeration forms will be given to each voter for filling up and submission to the BLO. The filled-out forms will be scrutinised before the publication of the draft voter list on December 9. After that, objections to any error can be flagged, which will be considered for a month before the final electoral roll is published, Rajagopal informed the bench.
He further said, "SIR has been conducted 10 times since 1950. In Tamil Nadu, this exercise is being carried out after 20 years. No one needs to be afraid, as it will be carried out better than expected."
Rajagopal further pointed out that the case filed by former minister MR Vijayabaskar seeking the removal of the names of deceased persons from the voters' list of Karur assembly constituency is also pending. After hearing the arguments, the judges ordered that all cases filed in this regard be listed for hearing on November 13.
Also Read