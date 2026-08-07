No Nation Can Address Education Challenges Alone: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
The Education Minister said education systems must continue to evolve to meet the aspirations of each new generation, reports Minati Singha.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said no country can independently overcome the complex challenges confronting education sector, urging BRICS member nations to work collectively towards building resilient and future-ready education systems.
Speaking at the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting in Bhubaneswar, Joshi said India’s BRICS Chairship is centred on the principles of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, which also form the foundation for shaping modern education.
“India’s Chairship of BRICS is guided by building resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability,” he said, adding that each of these pillars has particular relevance for the education sector.
Highlighting the importance of resilience, the Union Minister said education systems must be equipped to withstand disruptions arising from pandemics, economic instability, climate change and the fast-evolving technological landscape. Speaking on innovation, Joshi underlined that education must continuously adapt to changing global realities and the aspirations of young learners.
India's #BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme of Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability, each of which holds special relevance for education. Our education systems must withstand disruptions, embrace continuous innovation, foster deeper cooperation and build… pic.twitter.com/GLAvNIISxY— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 7, 2026
“This is because the world around us is changing rapidly. Education systems must continue to evolve to meet the aspirations of each new generation and prepare our young people for opportunities that may not even exist today,” he said. Calling cooperation and sustainability indispensable for long-term progress, the minister said countries must pool their knowledge, expertise and institutional strengths to tackle shared concerns.
“More of us can meet these challenges, but none of us can address them in isolation. The knowledge we create, the technology we develop and the institutions we strengthen must serve not only the present generation but also the generations to come,” he said.
The ministerial meeting, hosted under India’s BRICS Chairship, has brought together education ministers, senior government officials and delegates from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Iran, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.
According to officials, the discussions are focusing on a range of priority areas, including early childhood care and education (ECCE), skill development, research and innovation, academic leadership, and the mutual recognition of academic qualifications among BRICS countries.
The ministerial session followed the third BRICS Senior Officials’ Meeting, organised by the Ministry of Education in Bhubaneswar on August 5 as part of India’s BRICS Chairship 2026.
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