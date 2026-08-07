ETV Bharat / state

No Nation Can Address Education Challenges Alone: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said no country can independently overcome the complex challenges confronting education sector, urging BRICS member nations to work collectively towards building resilient and future-ready education systems.

Speaking at the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting in Bhubaneswar, Joshi said India’s BRICS Chairship is centred on the principles of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, which also form the foundation for shaping modern education.

“India’s Chairship of BRICS is guided by building resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability,” he said, adding that each of these pillars has particular relevance for the education sector.

Highlighting the importance of resilience, the Union Minister said education systems must be equipped to withstand disruptions arising from pandemics, economic instability, climate change and the fast-evolving technological landscape. Speaking on innovation, Joshi underlined that education must continuously adapt to changing global realities and the aspirations of young learners.