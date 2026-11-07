No Nameboard, No Frills: At 96, Pothuval-'Achan' Still Serves Keralam's Cherupuzha Its Favourite Tea And Meals
Started in a four-room, coconut palm-leaf hatched building in 1952, the modest eatery has become part hilly village of Cherupuzha's identity, reports Hemath Chandran P.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Kannur: In a white, short-sleeved shirt and traditional 'mundu' tied around waist like a wrestler, he moves from one dining table to another, greeting customers and attending to their needs. At over 96, Ramanath Narayana Pothuval, fondly known as 'Pothuval-achan', remains an unmistakable presence in Cherupuzha, a hilly village in Keralam's Kannur district.
For generations of residents, workers and travellers, the morning has begun with a cup of tea at his modest eatery. What started as a small venture in 1952 has survived the transformation of the village and the passage of more than seven decades. Pothuval-achan, with assistance from his children, continues to be closely involved in its daily operations.
When Pothuval arrived in Cherupuzha, the sleepy village had little of the bustle associated with a marketplace today. A four-room structure with a palm-leaf thatched roof was among the few establishments serving the local community. Noticing the absence of a tea shop, he left his job at a hotel in Payyannur and decided to set up one of his own.
The little shop soon became a familiar stop for people travelling from the Karnataka border and the surrounding hill regions. Forest workers heading out to collect eetta (reeds used to make furniture), timber workers employed in the forests of Mysore and labourers travelling to Kodagu for agricultural work all found their way to Pothuval-achan’s establishment. Its tea and traditional meals became part of their daily routine.
The arrival of settlers from southern Keralam, particularly central Travancore, brought further changes to the region. Rubber cultivation and the flow of Gulf remittances gradually transformed Cherupuzha’s economy and landscape. Through all these changes, the eatery remained a constant.
Over time, the name 'Pothuval' acquired an affectionate suffix. He became 'Pothuval-achan' — a familiar figure whose identity became inseparable from the village itself.
The Taste Of A Traditional Kitchen
The menu has retained the comforting simplicity of a traditional Keralam eatery.
'Idli' and 'dosa' are served for breakfast, while lunch is a more elaborate affair, with fried sardines or mackerel, rice and a selection of vegetable sides, including 'upperi' (a side vegetable dish made by stir-fry) and 'thottukootan' (pickle).
Evening snacks complete the day's offerings.
But the food is only part of the appeal. Regulars say it is the personal touch and the sense of familiarity that keep bringing them back.
Pothuval-achan's day begins at around 4 AM. He heads straight to the eatery, fires up the samovar, prepares the tea and gets ready for the early customers, including passengers waiting for the first buses. Even at his age, he remains actively involved in the routine that he began more than seven decades ago.
He remembers a very different Cherupuzha when the shop first opened. There were no buses in the immediate vicinity, and the nearest bus stop was at Padichal, about five kilometres away. Only two buses served the route then. Today, buses arrive in the town at intervals of barely five minutes.
A Familiar Face, A Familiar Way Of Serving
Jose, who has spent years selling lottery tickets in Cherupuzha town, has watched Pothuval-achan and his eatery become part of the locality's everyday life. He points to a small but distinctive detail in the way the veteran hotelier serves rice: He scoops it with one ladle and transfers it to another before placing it on the customer's plate.
For regular customers, such details are part of the charm.
Santhosh, another regular visitor, says he makes it a point to eat at Pothuval-achan's hotel whenever he is in Cherupuzha. What stands out, he says, is the generous, filling meal served with a homely touch.
In a village that has grown from a quiet settlement into a busy town, the little eatery has witnessed changing roads, transport, livelihoods and lifestyles. Its menu may be familiar, its setting unassuming and its beginnings modest. Yet its place in Cherupuzha's collective memory is anything but small.
At 96, Pothuval-achan continues to serve more than tea and meals. Every morning, he brings alive a tradition that began in 1952 — one that the people of Cherupuzha have made their own.
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