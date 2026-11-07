ETV Bharat / state

No Nameboard, No Frills: At 96, Pothuval-'Achan' Still Serves Keralam's Cherupuzha Its Favourite Tea And Meals

Ramanath Narayana Poduval began his small eatery in 1952 and has survived the transformation of the village and the passage of more than seven decades. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: In a white, short-sleeved shirt and traditional 'mundu' tied around waist like a wrestler, he moves from one dining table to another, greeting customers and attending to their needs. At over 96, Ramanath Narayana Pothuval, fondly known as 'Pothuval-achan', remains an unmistakable presence in Cherupuzha, a hilly village in Keralam's Kannur district.

For generations of residents, workers and travellers, the morning has begun with a cup of tea at his modest eatery. What started as a small venture in 1952 has survived the transformation of the village and the passage of more than seven decades. Pothuval-achan, with assistance from his children, continues to be closely involved in its daily operations.

When Pothuval arrived in Cherupuzha, the sleepy village had little of the bustle associated with a marketplace today. A four-room structure with a palm-leaf thatched roof was among the few establishments serving the local community. Noticing the absence of a tea shop, he left his job at a hotel in Payyannur and decided to set up one of his own.

The little shop soon became a familiar stop for people travelling from the Karnataka border and the surrounding hill regions. Forest workers heading out to collect eetta (reeds used to make furniture), timber workers employed in the forests of Mysore and labourers travelling to Kodagu for agricultural work all found their way to Pothuval-achan’s establishment. Its tea and traditional meals became part of their daily routine.

Ramanath Narayana Pothuval, (ETV Bharat)

The arrival of settlers from southern Keralam, particularly central Travancore, brought further changes to the region. Rubber cultivation and the flow of Gulf remittances gradually transformed Cherupuzha’s economy and landscape. Through all these changes, the eatery remained a constant.

Over time, the name 'Pothuval' acquired an affectionate suffix. He became 'Pothuval-achan' — a familiar figure whose identity became inseparable from the village itself.

The Taste Of A Traditional Kitchen

The menu has retained the comforting simplicity of a traditional Keralam eatery.

'Idli' and 'dosa' are served for breakfast, while lunch is a more elaborate affair, with fried sardines or mackerel, rice and a selection of vegetable sides, including 'upperi' (a side vegetable dish made by stir-fry) and 'thottukootan' (pickle).

Evening snacks complete the day's offerings.

But the food is only part of the appeal. Regulars say it is the personal touch and the sense of familiarity that keep bringing them back.

Pothuval-achan's day begins at around 4 AM. He heads straight to the eatery, fires up the samovar, prepares the tea and gets ready for the early customers, including passengers waiting for the first buses. Even at his age, he remains actively involved in the routine that he began more than seven decades ago.