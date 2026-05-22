'No Namaz On Streets, Nobody Is Above Law': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Earlier, Yogi Adityanath and Suvendu Adhikari gave a clear message that roads should be used for traffic and not religious gathering.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the state government will not allow namaz on roads, clarifying that public roads cannot be obstructed through religious activities. He said one is free to practice his own religion but nobody is above the law.
CM Dhami told this while participating at a programme in Dehradun to distribute appointment letters to personnel selected for various positions in the Irrigation and Agriculture departments.
सड़कों पर नमाज़ की अनुमति नहीं देंगे, आवागमन और क़ानून व्यवस्था में अवरोध पैदा करने वालों पर सख़्त कार्रवाई करेंगे। धार्मिक और आध्यात्मिक पर्यटन की धरा है देवभूमि उत्तराखंड, यहाँ किसी को भी माहौल ख़राब करने का अधिकार नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/HTal5fIYpr— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 22, 2026
Referring to a Congress leader's statement on this issue, he said, "A prominent Congress leader had remarked that namaz should be allowed on roads. In response, we assert that namaz should be offered only at the designated places where it is traditionally performed. This is the established order, and no one has the right to flout it."
CM Dhami further said, "Currently, the Char Dham Yatra is at its peak and lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad are arriving in Uttarakhand. In such a scenario, the government's priority is to maintain peace, security, and a smooth traffic flow within the state. Roads are meant for the use of the general public and it cannot be utilised as venues for religious events or demonstrations."
The CM pointed out that namaz must be offered exclusively within mosques, Eidgahs, or at locations specifically designated by the administration. "Causing inconvenience to the public by blocking thoroughfares in public spaces is, under no circumstances, justifiable," he added.
Taking a dig at the Congress over its stand on offering namaz on roads, he said, "Certain political parties are supporting the practice of offering namaz on roads as part of their politics of appeasement. However, the state government is operating on the basis of a clear and unambiguous policy on this matter."
The CM warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who creates obstructions to traffic flow or disrupts law and order. "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a land of religious and spiritual tourism; no one here has the right to vitiate the atmosphere," he said. Any tampering with Uttarakhand's culture, traditions, and social harmony will not be tolerated at any cost, the CM added.
Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has frequently issued stern statements regarding offering namaz on public roads. He has previously said that roads are meant for commuting and not for putting on a spectacle. Furthermore, West Bengal's newly appointed Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, has also made similar statements.
VIDEO | Reacting to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's warning against offering of Namaz on roads, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) says, " what is the meaning, if he spoke about controlling the number of people. it happens, on jumma (friday), sometimes the queue… pic.twitter.com/LPLhCXoMBp— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026
Responding to Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath's warning against those offering namaz on public roads, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat said, "On 'Jumma', the congregation lines often extend onto the road. While this should not become a routine practice, offering prayers under exceptional circumstances remains a fundamental right of the people, a right that we cannot take away from them."
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