ETV Bharat / state

'No Namaz On Streets, Nobody Is Above Law': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the state government will not allow namaz on roads, clarifying that public roads cannot be obstructed through religious activities. He said one is free to practice his own religion but nobody is above the law.

CM Dhami told this while participating at a programme in Dehradun to distribute appointment letters to personnel selected for various positions in the Irrigation and Agriculture departments.

Referring to a Congress leader's statement on this issue, he said, "A prominent Congress leader had remarked that namaz should be allowed on roads. In response, we assert that namaz should be offered only at the designated places where it is traditionally performed. This is the established order, and no one has the right to flout it."

CM Dhami further said, "Currently, the Char Dham Yatra is at its peak and lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad are arriving in Uttarakhand. In such a scenario, the government's priority is to maintain peace, security, and a smooth traffic flow within the state. Roads are meant for the use of the general public and it cannot be utilised as venues for religious events or demonstrations."