ETV Bharat / state

No More Waiting For Gas: North India’s First LPG ATM Launched In Gurugram

Gurugram: Amid a nationwide shortage of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, residents of Sohna in Gurugram, Haryana, have received major relief. North India’s first LPG Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has been launched at Central Park Flower Valley Society in Dhunela, Sohna.

The initiative has been introduced by Bharat Gas, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

LPG ATM Launched For 24x7 Access

The goal of this initiative is to ensure 24x7, hassle-free LPG for consumers. The ATM offers compact, lighter 10 kg cylinders instead of the usual 14.2 kg ones.

According to Virendra Singh, manager of the Bharat Gas agency in Bhondsi, these cylinders are safer, rust-resistant, and easy to use, and are designed specifically for household use. Consumers who currently use 14.2 kg cylinders can switch to the 10 kg model through the ATM, with their security deposit refunded.

Residents Welcome The Initiative