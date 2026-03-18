No More Waiting For Gas: North India’s First LPG ATM Launched In Gurugram
The ATM provides 10 kg cylinders, lighter, safer and rust-resistant, offering greater convenience than traditional 14.2 kg cylinders while ensuring uninterrupted gas supply.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Gurugram: Amid a nationwide shortage of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, residents of Sohna in Gurugram, Haryana, have received major relief. North India’s first LPG Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has been launched at Central Park Flower Valley Society in Dhunela, Sohna.
The initiative has been introduced by Bharat Gas, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).
LPG ATM Launched For 24x7 Access
The goal of this initiative is to ensure 24x7, hassle-free LPG for consumers. The ATM offers compact, lighter 10 kg cylinders instead of the usual 14.2 kg ones.
According to Virendra Singh, manager of the Bharat Gas agency in Bhondsi, these cylinders are safer, rust-resistant, and easy to use, and are designed specifically for household use. Consumers who currently use 14.2 kg cylinders can switch to the 10 kg model through the ATM, with their security deposit refunded.
Residents Welcome The Initiative
One of the residents in the area, Dharmendra, welcomed the facility, saying it will eliminate the need to wait for gas delivery vehicles or to visit agencies for refills. The Bharat Gas agency at Bhondsi said the move has been taken to improve consumer convenience and reduce issues related to LPG availability.
However, the facility is currently limited to consumers registered with the Bhondsi agency. Still, the LPG ATM launched in Sohna is expected to provide significant relief to residents amid the ongoing gas shortage.
Domestic LPG Production Up 40%, Supply Concerns Persist
Domestic LPG production has increased by 40 per cent, the Central government said, even as supply concerns continue due to disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route affected by ongoing tensions. Officials said there are adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and crude oil, while piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) remain fully available for consumers.
However, LPG supply remains sensitive as a large portion passes through the affected route. The government has also asked states and Union Territories to accelerate the shift towards PNG by offering an additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG.
Meanwhile, online LPG booking has improved significantly, and authorities said Indian vessels carrying fuel in the Gulf region remain safe amid close coordination with international partners.
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