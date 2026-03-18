No More Delays: Kerala HC Pushes For Fast-Tracking Sabari Railway Line
Kerala HC directs no further delay in 111-Km Sabari rail line; governments promise swift action to revive stalled works and operationalise unused Kalady station.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The long-pending Sabari rail project has received a major push, with both the Central and Kerala governments assuring the Kerala High Court that work will be expedited.
In affidavits submitted to the court, the Railway Board and the Kerala government committed to speeding up the project and resolving key issues. Taking note of these assurances, a division bench led by Chief Justice Soumen Sen directed that the project should not be delayed any further or pushed into "cold storage". The court then disposed of the petition after recording the commitments.
The proposed 111-kilometre railway line from Angamaly to Erumely has faced delays for decades due to land acquisition problems and a lack of funds. Although the initial stretch between Angamaly and Kalady was completed years ago, including track laying and construction of a station, no trains have operated on the route so far. The Kalady station remains unused and neglected.
The court's intervention is seen as a turning point for the project, raising hopes for the revival of pending works and the use of existing infrastructure. Once completed, the railway line is expected to greatly benefit pilgrims travelling to the Sabarimala temple, making their journey easier and faster. It is also likely to boost development in central Kerala.
Officials said the state will set up special mechanisms under the revenue department to speed up land acquisition and ensure fair compensation. The Centre has also assured timely approvals and technical clearances, signalling renewed momentum for the project.
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