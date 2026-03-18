ETV Bharat / state

No More Delays: Kerala HC Pushes For Fast-Tracking Sabari Railway Line

Thiruvananthapuram: The long-pending Sabari rail project has received a major push, with both the Central and Kerala governments assuring the Kerala High Court that work will be expedited.

In affidavits submitted to the court, the Railway Board and the Kerala government committed to speeding up the project and resolving key issues. Taking note of these assurances, a division bench led by Chief Justice Soumen Sen directed that the project should not be delayed any further or pushed into "cold storage". The court then disposed of the petition after recording the commitments.

The proposed 111-kilometre railway line from Angamaly to Erumely has faced delays for decades due to land acquisition problems and a lack of funds. Although the initial stretch between Angamaly and Kalady was completed years ago, including track laying and construction of a station, no trains have operated on the route so far. The Kalady station remains unused and neglected.