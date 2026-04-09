'No Money, No Contact With Family': Iranian Sisters Stranded In Andhra, Seek Help To Return Home
Two Iranian sisters studying in Visakhapatnam face financial hardship and uncertainty after losing family contact amid the West Asia crisis, seeking urgent humanitarian support.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Two Iranian sisters studying in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, are urgently seeking help as they face financial hardship and uncertainty after losing contact with their families amid the West Asia crisis.
Jinab Mohammadi and Solmaz Mohammadi had come to India for education and a better future. Residing in PM Palem, the duo is currently pursuing B.Pharma while raising their young children.
Jinab has a son and a daughter, while Solmaz is a mother to a young boy. As their course nears completion, they had planned to return to Iran, but the ongoing West Asia crisis has left them in huge distress.
Until last week, they were in regular touch with their families, but suddenly, the calls stopped. Now, with no information about their loved ones, the sisters are consumed by fear and helplessness.
Jinab’s husband is serving in the Iranian military while Solmaz’s family is engaged in business. “We don’t know if they are safe…or even alive,” Jinab said, breaking down in tears.
With their funds exhausted, survival has become a daily struggle for the sisters. They had been unable to pay house rent for the past two months, and even feeding their children has become increasingly difficult, pushing them to the brink of despair.
“Our attempts to seek help from the Iranian Embassy in Delhi have also yielded little response so far,” said Solmaz.
Amid the distressing situation, the sisters approached the district administration and submitted a representation to District Revenue Officer M. Visweswara Naidu, seeking immediate financial and humanitarian assistance.
Responding to their plea, the official assured support. “We will bring their situation to the notice of both the central and state governments through the district collector. We have also spoken to their landlord, requesting him to extend support. We will do everything possible to help them,” he said.
For now, the sisters wait, caught between hope and heartbreak, praying for a call that could end their agony.
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