ETV Bharat / state

'No Money, No Contact With Family': Iranian Sisters Stranded In Andhra, Seek Help To Return Home

Visakhapatnam: Two Iranian sisters studying in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, are urgently seeking help as they face financial hardship and uncertainty after losing contact with their families amid the West Asia crisis.

Jinab Mohammadi and Solmaz Mohammadi had come to India for education and a better future. Residing in PM Palem, the duo is currently pursuing B.Pharma while raising their young children.

Jinab has a son and a daughter, while Solmaz is a mother to a young boy. As their course nears completion, they had planned to return to Iran, but the ongoing West Asia crisis has left them in huge distress.

Until last week, they were in regular touch with their families, but suddenly, the calls stopped. Now, with no information about their loved ones, the sisters are consumed by fear and helplessness.

Jinab’s husband is serving in the Iranian military while Solmaz’s family is engaged in business. “We don’t know if they are safe…or even alive,” Jinab said, breaking down in tears.