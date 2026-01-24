ETV Bharat / state

No Meat Or Fish On Republic Day: Odisha's Koraput District Bans Sale Of Non-Veg Food Items On January 26

Koraput: The Koraput district administration has banned the sale of non-vegetarian food items, including meat, chicken, fish and eggs, across the district on January 26 on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

The order issued by Koraput Collector has directed all district officials to enforce ban on non-veg items in their respective areas. As per the official letter, local authorities have been asked to issue notifications in their jurisdictions to stop the sale of all non-vegetarian food items on the day of the 77th Republic Day celebration.

The district Collector said the objective behind the move is to observe the day with the spirit of non-violence, similar to the practice being followed every year on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.