No Meat Or Fish On Republic Day: Odisha's Koraput District Bans Sale Of Non-Veg Food Items On January 26
People in Koraput will not find meat/chicken/fish being sold on Republic Day this year owing to an official ban on sale of non-vegetarian food items.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Koraput: The Koraput district administration has banned the sale of non-vegetarian food items, including meat, chicken, fish and eggs, across the district on January 26 on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.
The order issued by Koraput Collector has directed all district officials to enforce ban on non-veg items in their respective areas. As per the official letter, local authorities have been asked to issue notifications in their jurisdictions to stop the sale of all non-vegetarian food items on the day of the 77th Republic Day celebration.
The district Collector said the objective behind the move is to observe the day with the spirit of non-violence, similar to the practice being followed every year on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
Officials have been instructed to take prompt action to ensure the order is implemented properly across Koraput district.
In the letter addressed to all Tehsildars, Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Executive Officers of Koraput District, the Collector stated, "You are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, egg, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 on the occasion of 77th Republic Day Celebration in Koraput District. I am looking forward to your prompt action on this matter."
