'No Maternity Leave For Fourth Child': Allahabad HC Rejects Govt Employee's Plea
The single bench of Allahabad High Court dismissed the petition of Shashi Kumari, a government employee, seeking a six-month maternity leave for her fourth child.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has clarified that a government employee with two or more children is not entitled to maternity leave, even if she is seeking the benefit for the first time for that delivery.
The single bench of Justice Manju Rani Chauhan issued this order on a petition filed by Shashi Kumari, who challenged an order dated June 19, rejecting her maternity leave request for her fourth child.
The petitioner claimed that she never availed any maternity leave during the births of her first three children and was seeking the six-month leave for the first time for her fourth child, saying denying it was arbitrary and legally flawed.
The state submitted that the petitioner had already availed maternity leave. It informed that in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Handbook Volume-II, Parts 2 to 4 (Chapter-10), maternity leave is sanctioned for a period of 180 days from the date of delivery.
It was stated that such leave can be granted again only after a lapse of two years from the expiry of the previously sanctioned leave. The most crucial condition is that if a female government servant has two or more living children, maternity leave cannot be sanctioned to her, regardless of whether the leave might otherwise be admissible, it added. Additionally, there is a separate provision for six weeks of leave in cases of miscarriage, for which a 1990 notification had already removed the earlier limit of three instances.
The court noted that photocopies of original documents were not attached to the petition, instead, only typed copies were annexed, which contained typographical errors. Consequently, the reporting section was directed to ensure that proper photocopies are attached to petitions in the future, and a copy of this order was directed to be placed before the Registrar General.
Also Read