ETV Bharat / state

'No Maternity Leave For Fourth Child': Allahabad HC Rejects Govt Employee's Plea

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has clarified that a government employee with two or more children is not entitled to maternity leave, even if she is seeking the benefit for the first time for that delivery.

The single bench of Justice Manju Rani Chauhan issued this order on a petition filed by Shashi Kumari, who challenged an order dated June 19, rejecting her maternity leave request for her fourth child.

The petitioner claimed that she never availed any maternity leave during the births of her first three children and was seeking the six-month leave for the first time for her fourth child, saying denying it was arbitrary and legally flawed.