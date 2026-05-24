ETV Bharat / state

No Mass Nesting Of Rare Olive Ridley Turtles At Odisha's Gahirmatha This Year

Kendrapara: Regarded as the world's largest nesting ground for the Olive Ridley sea turtle, the Gahirmatha beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district did not witness the usual synchronised egg-laying of these endangered marine species this year, raising concerns among environmentalists, who have attributed it to the changing ecological dynamics along Odisha's coastline.

Every year, tourists from across the country and abroad arrive here to see the turtles, millions of whom emerge from the sea to lay their eggs from the first week of February to the second week of April. The hatching takes one and a half to two months.

Rare Olive Ridley Turtle (ETV Bharat)

The Gahirmatha beach is called the birthplace of Olive Ridley turtles as they travel from as far as Sri Lanka and the Jaffna region to lay eggs here. These turtles travel thousands of nautical miles from the Pacific Ocean to breed here. The warm sand and the south wind of the sea help in breeding the offspring from March to May.

Gahirmatha has been declared as a Marine Sanctuary in 1997 and for protection of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles, strict restrictions are imposed on fishing and motorised boating within 20 km of the coast from Dhamra in Bhadrak district to Devi river in Jagatsinghpur district from November 1 to May 31 every year.

Olive Ridley Turtles prefer Gahirmatha beach for nesting (ETV Bharat)

Every year, the mass egg-laying of the rare sea turtle, Olive Ridley, begins from the second week of February. For which, turtles start arriving in Rusikulya, Devi and Gahirmatha since November. However, this time, the mass egg-laying of Olive Ridley turtles in Gahirmatha within the Bhitarkanika National Park has failed.