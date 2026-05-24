No Mass Nesting Of Rare Olive Ridley Turtles At Odisha's Gahirmatha This Year
The previous nesting season had witnessed an impressive turnout as over 6 lakh turtles laid eggs along the Odisha coast, reports ETV Bharat's Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Kendrapara: Regarded as the world's largest nesting ground for the Olive Ridley sea turtle, the Gahirmatha beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district did not witness the usual synchronised egg-laying of these endangered marine species this year, raising concerns among environmentalists, who have attributed it to the changing ecological dynamics along Odisha's coastline.
Every year, tourists from across the country and abroad arrive here to see the turtles, millions of whom emerge from the sea to lay their eggs from the first week of February to the second week of April. The hatching takes one and a half to two months.
The Gahirmatha beach is called the birthplace of Olive Ridley turtles as they travel from as far as Sri Lanka and the Jaffna region to lay eggs here. These turtles travel thousands of nautical miles from the Pacific Ocean to breed here. The warm sand and the south wind of the sea help in breeding the offspring from March to May.
Gahirmatha has been declared as a Marine Sanctuary in 1997 and for protection of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles, strict restrictions are imposed on fishing and motorised boating within 20 km of the coast from Dhamra in Bhadrak district to Devi river in Jagatsinghpur district from November 1 to May 31 every year.
Every year, the mass egg-laying of the rare sea turtle, Olive Ridley, begins from the second week of February. For which, turtles start arriving in Rusikulya, Devi and Gahirmatha since November. However, this time, the mass egg-laying of Olive Ridley turtles in Gahirmatha within the Bhitarkanika National Park has failed.
"While sporadic nesting occurs in all the coastal areas from the Devi River mouth to the Dhamra mouth, such as Agarnasi, Shiali, Barunei, in the coastal areas of Kendrapara district, Jagatsinghpur district and Bhadrak district, Olive Ridley sea turtles lay their eggs in groups in Nasi-1, Nasi-2 and Babubali under Gahirmatha. However, this year, Olive Ridley turtles came ashore in some places but there has been an absence of mass egg laying, which may be due to climate change," said Jagannath Das, an ecologist from the Rajnagar region.
Depending on the favourable weather and environment, a single turtle lays 100 to 150 eggs. According to environmentalists, the endangered Olive Ridley turtles have identified this place for laying their eggs due to the sand along Gahirmatha's isolated, tranquil coastline that is smooth, soft and has a gentle slope.
Environmentalist Birja Prasad Pati said, "After laying eggs here, the Olive Ridley sea turtles go to the north of Sri Lanka and down to Australia. They lay eggs collectively only when they feel that the environment is suitable. Otherwise, they return without laying eggs. This is what has happened this year." He said that the rare Olive Ridley Turtles can know how safe the place where they lay their eggs is and whether the eggs will hatch or not.
Gahirmatha is frequently affected by natural disasters, which is another reason why egg-laying did not happen, said environmentalists.
This year, the Union Budget 2026-27 focused on promoting eco-tourism. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced improving the major turtle egg-laying sites in the coastal areas of Karnataka and Kerala, along with building special turtle trails in the egg-laying sites.
The environment of the Odisha coast is suitable for the Olive Ridley sea turtles. The Odisha coast, especially Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara and the Rusikulya estuary in Ganjam, where 6.82 lakh turtles laid eggs in 2025.
Although Gahirmatha is known as the world's largest egg-laying site, the mating season of turtles usually lasts for about three months from November to January. After this, the mass egg-laying process begins on the beach in around April. During this time, lakhs of Olive Ridley sea turtles come to Bhitarkanika Sanctuary, Devi River Estuary in Puri district, and Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary to lay eggs.
"Nearly 4,53,236 Olive Ridley turtles participated in the mass egg-laying process between March 5 and 8 last year and departed from Gahiramatha in late May. Similarly, 3,49,649 turtles in 2020, 5,11,657 in 2021, 5,12,175 in 2022, 31,115 in 2023, and 66,933 in 2024 participated in the mass egg-laying process," Forest Department Ranger Manas Das said.
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